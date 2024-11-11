Advertisement
California

San Bernardino County duo accused of stealing $2.1 million in pandemic-era unemployment benefits

By Jireh DengStaff Writer 
A San Bernardino duo have been arrested and charged with using identity theft to steal $2.1 million in benefits meant to provide relief for Americans who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal prosecutors said that Lisa Puente, 43, and Arthur Marquez, 53, submitted to the California Employment Development Department more than 120 fraudulent applications for pandemic benefits over three years. The victims of the alleged identity theft included incarcerated Californians and U.S. citizens who did not reside within California, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The pair was arrested after a federal grand jury indicted them last week for six counts of felony mail fraud, one count of using unauthorized access devices and one count of aggravated identify theft. They both pleaded not guilty.

Each conviction on mail fraud could carry a federal prison sentence of up to 20 years, plus another 10 years for using unauthorized access devices and two years for aggravated identity theft, officials said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the case or explain how Puente and Marquez are accused of gathering private personal identifying information like Social Security numbers.

But according to the unsealed indictment that was filed last month, Puente and Marquez had allegedly made up information including annual income, fake jobs and false mailing addresses in the unemployment applications they filed. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which was designed to help independent contractors, business owners and people with limited work history, did not require them to submit supporting documents to prove their unemployment status.

Once their fake applications were approved, Puente and Marquez were reportedly issued debit cards from Bank of America for each applicant where at least $167 a week was deposited for them to access, according to the indictment.

It was not clear in the indictment what Puente and Marquez are accused of using those funds for, but if convicted the pair will be asked to forfeit all property bought with the stolen money.

The U.S. Attorney’s office has requested that the two be held in detention before they are set to face trial on Dec. 30.

Jireh Deng

Jireh (they/them) is the 2023-24 fellow at the Los Angeles Times and a queer Asian American writer and filmmaker born and raised in the San Gabriel Valley.

