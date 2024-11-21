Advertisement
13-year-old boy steals car, sparks police chase in South Pasadena. His parent got a ticket

Highland Park, California-Nov. 21, 2024-Grand Theft Auto, a 13-year-old sped his
A 13-year-old sped his parent’s car through South Pasadena streets Tuesday morning, failing to pull over for a police siren before eventually stopping, according to law enforcement.
He might not be old enough to play the game Grand Theft Auto V, but that didn’t stop a 13-year-old from stealing his parent’s car and leading South Pasadena police on a brief chase before pulling over, authorities said.

According to police, an older model blue Toyota Corolla committed a pair of moving violations around 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, triggering a traffic stop.

But instead of stopping, police say the driver raced away from the officer, hitting speeds of 65 miles an hour.

The car eventually stopped in Highland Park, about 1½ miles from where the chase began.

When officers contacted the driver, they discovered it was a teenager who had taken his parent’s vehicle without permission. He also had a 13-year-old passenger with him.

Police contacted the parents of both teens, who picked up their children.

The driver and one of his parents were cited for reckless evading.

They have an upcoming court appearance with the Los Angeles County Probation Citation Diversion Program.

South Pasadena Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

