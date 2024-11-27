Advertisement
Some diners at Monterey Park restaurant may have been exposed to hepatitis A

A Google Maps view of Buffalo Wild Wings at 4000 Market Place Drive in Monterey Park.
By Sandra McDonald
L.A. County health officials are warning that some diners at a Monterey Park restaurant may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

An employee at a Buffalo Wild Wings in the city was found to be infected with the highly contagious liver infection, the county public health department said in a release Wednesday.

Customers who ate at the restaurant at 4000 Market Place Drive in Monterey Park between Nov. 13 and 22 might have been exposed and should receive a hepatitis A vaccine if they are not already immunized, health officials said.

Hepatitis A is spread through food or drink contaminated with tiny particles of fecal matter, according to the World Health Organization. It can also be spread through close physical contact with an infectious person; casual contact does not spread the virus.

There is no specific antiviral treatment for hepatitis A. Cases can range from mild to severe, occasionally but rarely causing death. Symptoms include fever, weakness, fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, yellowing of the skin or eyes, stomach pain, vomiting, dark urine, pale stools and diarrhea.

Most people feel sick for several weeks but usually recover with no lasting liver damage, according to the CDC.

Receiving a vaccination within 14 days of exposure could help reduce the risk of infection, health officials said.

Children should receive two doses of a hepatitis A vaccine between 1 and 3 years old, according to CDC guidelines. Adults who have not been inoculated can also receive the vaccine.

If you were exposed and develop symptoms, health officials advise calling your health provider and asking for a hepatitis A test.

Sandra McDonald

Sandra McDonald is an intern with the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She grew up in north central Florida, just an hour south of the University of Florida where she studied journalism and worked with the local NPR station, WUFT, and Fresh Take Florida, a news service focused on statewide and political coverage.

