Archer fire: Evacuations, road closures
Share via
A brush fire broke out Friday in Granada Hills.
The Archer Fire had burned about three acres near 17278 Sesnon Boulevard and was growing at only a moderate speed, said fire officials.
L.A. Fire Department firefighters are on scene along water-dropping helicopters.
It is burning west of the Hurst fire, which burned in Sylmar earlier this week.
Evacuations
Balboa Boulevard at Interstate 5 to Tampa Avenue; Session Boulevard to Sunshine Canyon Road.
Roads
Residents in those areas should leave, officials say. Others should avoid area.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.