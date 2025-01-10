Archer fire: Evacuations, road closures

A brush fire broke out Friday in Granada Hills.

The Archer Fire had burned about three acres near 17278 Sesnon Boulevard and was growing at only a moderate speed, said fire officials.

L.A. Fire Department firefighters are on scene along water-dropping helicopters.

It is burning west of the Hurst fire, which burned in Sylmar earlier this week.

Evacuations

Balboa Boulevard at Interstate 5 to Tampa Avenue; Session Boulevard to Sunshine Canyon Road.

Roads

Residents in those areas should leave, officials say. Others should avoid area.

