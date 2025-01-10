Advertisement
California

Archer fire: Evacuations, road closures

By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share via

A brush fire broke out Friday in Granada Hills.

The Archer Fire had burned about three acres near 17278 Sesnon Boulevard and was growing at only a moderate speed, said fire officials.

L.A. Fire Department firefighters are on scene along water-dropping helicopters.

It is burning west of the Hurst fire, which burned in Sylmar earlier this week.

Evacuations

Balboa Boulevard at Interstate 5 to Tampa Avenue; Session Boulevard to Sunshine Canyon Road.

Roads

Residents in those areas should leave, officials say. Others should avoid area.

More to Read

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis reports on breaking news with the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement