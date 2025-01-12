Nearly all of LAUSD will reopen on Monday. Several Eaton-fire area districts remain closed

L.A. schools Supt. Alberto Carvalho, center, tours Brentwood Science Magnet on Sunday with school board member Nick Melvoin, second from right. Students from Palisades Charter Elementary, which was destroyed by fire last week, will continue their schooling at the Brentwood campus.

Nearly all of Los Angeles Unified campuses and all offices will reopen on Monday after wind-fueled fires led to a districtwide shutdown, officials announced Sunday afternoon.

“I did a circuit through various parts of the district, a visual inspection of schools on the outside,” said L.A. schools Supt. Alberto Carvalho during a late morning visit to Eagle Rock Elementary. He said he’d received reports that “we are on target specific to all all interior and exterior inspections of schools...The reports I’m getting, the filter quality and level of cleanliness is better than what we had anticipated.”

Most of the 80 school districts in Los Angeles County will be open. But Pasadena Unified and La Cañada Unified will remain closed. Also schools in Malibu will remain closed.

Advertisement

Pasadena Unified was hit especially hard by the Eaton Canyon fire, which broke out last Tuesday night, seriously damaging or destroying five campuses.

At LAUSD school Monday outdoor and athletic activities will be limited and masks will be available for students and staff. The district said it will continue to monitor weather conditions through the night and will post an update at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Three L.A. Unified campuses sustained serious damage in and Palisades fire and are unusable.

Advertisement

Marquez Charter Elementary, a campus with a view of the Pacific Ocean, was destroyed by the Pacific Palisades fire. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Palisades Elementary and Marquez Elementary were destroyed and those students will not be resuming classes until at least Wednesday and at nearby campuses, Carvalho said.

Students who were attending Palisades Elementary will shift to Brentwood Elementary Science Magnet in Brentwood, a neighborhood adjacent to Pacific Palisades.

Advertisement

Students who had been at Marquez Elementary will report for class at Nora Sterry Elementary in the Sawtelle neighborhood, which is south of Brentwood.

The plan is to keep the two relocated school communities intact, with the same teachers instructing the same students.

All four of the schools opened for the spring semester on Jan. 6.

The other closed L.A. schools are either in Pacific Palisades or the Santa Monica Mountains: Kenter Canyon Charter Elementary, Canyon Charter Elementary School, Paul Revere Charter Middle School, Topanga Elementary Charter School and Lanai Road Elementary School are closed.

The other L.A. Unified property with major damage was Palisades High School, where about 40% of the structures were either damaged or destroyed, wrote Principal Pamela Magee in a post to the school community.

Pali High, an independent charter school, will not open for the spring semester on Jan. 13, as previously scheduled.