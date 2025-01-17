Steve Soboroff to lead L.A.’s wildfire rebuilding and recovery efforts

Former police commission President Steve Soboroff will lead the city’s wildfire rebuilding effort, Mayor Karen Bass said Friday afternoon.

Soboroff, a real estate developer and longtime civic leader, will serve as chief recovery officer for the city.

“Our absolute priority is to return Angelenos to their homes and rebuild,” Bass said. “Steve knows our communities, he knows how to activate City Hall, he knows how to engage the public, business, nonprofit and philanthropic resources needed for this massive effort. There is no one better equipped to create our rebuilding plan. We will work closely together to move a strategy forward to rebuild neighborhoods that are stronger, more resilient and more united than ever before. I am enormously grateful that Steve Soboroff agreed to give himself to Los Angeles once again.”

The announcement comes 10 days after the catastrophic Palisades fire ignited in Pacific Palisades, killing at least eight people and destroying more than 3,500 structures in and around the city. Outside of the city of Los Angeles, and Bass’ official purview, the destructive Eaton fire continues to rage in Altadena, northeast of the city.

Bass has faced criticism for her handling of the firestorm. She issued an executive order late Monday that aims to speed up the rebuilding of homes and businesses.

This article will be updated.