Another brush fire ignites in Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside County

The Clay Fire in Riverside County seen from AlertCalifornia cameras on Jan. 21, 2025.

Jurupa Valley fire crews are battling a brush fire in the Santa Ana River bottom after having extinguished a blaze in a similar location last week.

The fire was reported at two acres at 5 p.m. Tuesday and grew to 38 acres by 7 p.m., according to the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Residents living south of Limonite Avenue between Van Buren Boulevard and Beach Street are warned to shelter in place and prepare for potential evacuation, said Maggie Cline De La Rosa, a spokesperson for the county Fire Department.

On Jan. 13, crews responded to a similar brush fire in the Santa Ana River bottom, an area where there are homeless encampments. That fire broke out at 5 p.m., burned two acres and was contained by 7 p.m.

Each fire has been dubbed the Clay fire and reported at Van Buren Avenue and Clay Street. Cline De La Rosa said this is the general address used to report fires in the riverbed but does not mean they are in the exact same location.

The cause of Tuesday evening’s fire is currently unknown.

Both fires ignited while the region was under red flag warnings due to gusty Santa Ana winds and critically low humidity levels.