Fire breaks out along 405 Freeway in Brentwood

A new fire broke out Wednesday night along the 405 Freeway in Brentwood.

The fire was burning on the east side of the 405 Freeway near the Sepulveda fire road. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, winds were at about 5 mph.

Multiple fire engines were on the scene.

Cars could be seen crawling along the 405 Freeway as the flames burned on an adjacent hillside.

The Sepulveda fire comes amid a busy day for firefighters.

A huge fire exploded Wednesday north of Castaic, charring more than 10,000 acres and forcing thousands to flee their homes amid a month of extreme fire conditions that have plagued Southern California.

Advertisement

The Hughes fire started off Lake Hughes Road just before 11 a.m. and quickly prompted evacuations orders in and around Castaic Lake, which by afternoon extended toward Ventura County to the west and near Sandberg to the north. More than 31,000 people were ordered to evacuate, and warnings were issued to 23,000 others.

