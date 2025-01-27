L.A. live fire updates: Flooding, mudflows after bouts of heavy rain prompt road and school closures

Hughes fire
- Containment: The fire was 95% contained as of 7 a.m. Monday morning. It has burned about 10,400 acres.
- Evacuations: Los Angeles County reduced evacuation orders to warnings for areas in and around Castaic Lake. Most updated evacuation instructions can be found here, and here.
Laguna fire
- The fire had burned about 83 acres and was 100% contained as of Sunday evening, according to Cal Fire. No structures were damaged, authorities said.
Palisades fire
- Containment: The fire was 94% contained as of 7 a.m. Monday morning. It has burned more than 23,400 acres.
- Damage: Officials have confirmed, so far, 6,834 structures have been destroyed and 1,016 damaged.
- Lives lost: Officials have confirmed that 11 people are dead from the Palisades fire.
- Evacuations: Mandatory evacuation zones have been reopened to residents. Details here. Residents must bring a valid photo ID that shows their name, photo and physical address, such as a driver’s license, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. But most of Pacific Palisades and parts of communities including Malibu, Brentwood and Topanga remained under evacuation orders Sunday.
Eaton fire
- Containment: The fire was 98% contained as 7 a.m. Monday morning. It has burned more than 14,000 acres.
- Damage: Officials have tallied 9,418 structures destroyed and 1,073 damaged.
- Lives lost: Officials have confirmed 17 are dead from the Eaton fire.
- Evacuations: All evacuations have been lifted.
Resources
Rain hits L.A. amid worries of mudslides; Malibu schools shut; I-5 closed at Grapevine
Los Angeles County’s first significant storm in more than eight months has already forced the closure of the 5 Freeway at the Grapevine, unleashed mud on roadways, and triggered the closure of Malibu’s public schools Monday due to dangerous road conditions.
There’s still concern about the potential for mudslides and rockslides in L.A. County areas recently burned by wildfire. Before 4 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts and hail was detected near Catalina Island.
Heavy rain forces road closures amid mudslide risks in fire zones
Heavy rain pelted parts of Los Angeles County early Monday, causing a flash flood advisory to be issued over a wide swath of the region after midnight.
As workers prepared for their Monday morning commute, they were met with the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine being shut down due to snow and no estimate on when it would reopen. The 101 Freeway in downtown was reopened at 6 a.m. after being closed for flooding.
How much rain has fallen so far?
While the majority of the most severe flash flood and debris flow warnings expired by Monday morning across Los Angeles County, officials said a chance for thunderstorms remained high through 10 a.m., which could bring brief but heavy downpours of rain and small hail.
The Hughes burn scar, including Santa Clarita, Acton and Lake Castaic, remained under a flood watch until mid-morning Monday as the cold, wet system continued to move through the region. The possibility for isolated showers will remain across the L.A. Basin into Tuesday.
Rain totals as of early Monday showed that much of the region received significant rainfall, though amounts were still quite variable. Parts of Los Angeles received more than an inch and a half as of 4 a.m. Monday, while other areas saw less than half an inch.
Porter Ranch had recorded the highest confirmed two-day rain total in L.A. County, according to the National Weather Service, with 1.62 inches, while Castaic had just clocked in 0.28 of an inch. Many totals across the Southland had increased considerably from Sunday night, as rain continued overnight.
Here are a few other rain totals for the region, as of 4 a.m. Monday.
Metropolitan L.A.
- Santa Monica Pier: 1.38 inches
- Bel Air: 0.93
- Culver City: 1.05
- Beverly Hills: 1.02
- Hollywood Reservoir: 0.87
- Downtown L.A.: 0.54
Valleys
- Northridge: 1.36
- Agoura Hills: 1.15 inches
- Canoga Park: 1.10
- Sepulveda Canyon: 0.89
- Hansen Dam: 0.98
- La Canada Flintridge: 0.57
- Eagle Rock Reservoir: 0.59
- Mt. Olive High School: 0.26
- Alhambra: 0.48
- Claremont: 0.72
- Newhall: 0.75
How Palisades residents who lost their homes can sign up for debris removal
City and federal officials expect the Environmental Protection Agency to begin removal of toxic debris in the Palisades burn area and to allow the remainder of Pacific Palisades residents to visit their properties early this week, they said at a town hall Sunday.
As the Palisades transitions into recovery, leaders outlined the next steps in the process for residents who are antsy to begin rebuilding.
Interstate 5 fully closed at the Grapevine due to snow
The Grapevine section of Interstate 5 was closed in both directions early Monday morning due to snow.
The closure took effect late Sunday night and persisted after midnight Monday. It was unclear when the Grapevine — which includes the Tejon Pass — would reopen, the California Department of Transportation said. The agency suggested using U.S. 101 as an alternate route between Los Angeles County and Central California.
“Crews working to clear snow,” Caltrans said.
“The closure will be in place for an unknown duration,” the California Highway Patrol said.
Caltrans also said a section of eastbound California 138 — in Los Angeles County’s high desert — was experiencing white-out conditions due to heavy flurries. Caltrans said to avoid California 138 between the San Bernardino County line to the junction with California 18.
Flood advisory issued in L.A. County; mudslides, rockslides possible
A flood advisory took effect for areas in and around Los Angeles County’s burned areas early Monday morning.
“Shallow debris flows consisting of mudslides and rockslides possible,” the weather service said of the areas affected by the flood advisories and that endured recent wildfires.
Minor flooding in low-lying areas is also expected elsewhere.
Flood advisories were in effect for the following regions:
• The foothills of the San Gabriel Valley, including the southern areas of the Eaton burn scar, such as Altadena and Pasadena; and the 210 freeway corridor, including Arcadia, Sierra Madre and Glendale.
• The Palisades burn scar, which includes the areas around Pacific Palisades and Malibu, and the far western San Fernando Valley.
• A wide swath of L.A. County, including the Los Angeles Basin, the San Gabriel Valley and Universal City.
Authorities caution against sifting through debris at fire-ravaged properties
With residents anxious to return to their fire-ravaged properties, authorities are warning of the dangers of sifting through the toxic wreckage — especially without protective gear.
Hazardous items in the fire zones can include batteries, ammunition, propane tanks, pesticides, and cleaning products that can become unsafe when exposed to heat and fire. Harmful chemicals can be present in the ash in charred neighborhoods, according to experts.