L.A. live fire updates: Flooding, mudflows after bouts of heavy rain prompt road and school closures

How much rain has fallen so far?

While the majority of the most severe flash flood and debris flow warnings expired by Monday morning across Los Angeles County, officials said a chance for thunderstorms remained high through 10 a.m., which could bring brief but heavy downpours of rain and small hail.

The Hughes burn scar, including Santa Clarita, Acton and Lake Castaic, remained under a flood watch until mid-morning Monday as the cold, wet system continued to move through the region. The possibility for isolated showers will remain across the L.A. Basin into Tuesday.

Rain totals as of early Monday showed that much of the region received significant rainfall, though amounts were still quite variable. Parts of Los Angeles received more than an inch and a half as of 4 a.m. Monday, while other areas saw less than half an inch.

Porter Ranch had recorded the highest confirmed two-day rain total in L.A. County, according to the National Weather Service, with 1.62 inches, while Castaic had just clocked in 0.28 of an inch. Many totals across the Southland had increased considerably from Sunday night, as rain continued overnight.

Here are a few other rain totals for the region, as of 4 a.m. Monday.

Metropolitan L.A.

Santa Monica Pier: 1.38 inches

Bel Air: 0.93

Culver City: 1.05

Beverly Hills: 1.02

Hollywood Reservoir: 0.87

Downtown L.A.: 0.54

Valleys