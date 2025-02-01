Palisades checkpoints to remain, Bass says, reversing course hours before reopening

Hours before fire-ravaged Pacific Palisades was set to reopen to the public, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass reversed course on the controversial decision, saying Saturday night that the checkpoints blocking off the area would remain in place.

Bass’ 11th-hour announcement came after residents of the devastated coastal enclave voiced widespread fury about the reopening, which was to take effect at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Bass had previously said that the California National Guard, who had been manning checkpoints blocking nonresidents from accessing the community, would be withdrawing.

The mayor had characterized that announcement, which was made during a Friday afternoon webinar for residents, as an important development in the recovery process. But many residents argued that it was too soon to allow wide access into the area, voicing concerns about toxic pollution, public safety and looting.

City Councilmember Traci Park, who represents the area, and Steve Soboroff, a civic leader appointed by Bass two weeks ago to lead the city’s wildfire recovery effort, had said they thought the reopening was premature.

Less than 30 hours later, Bass announced she was reversing course. She said just before 8 p.m. Saturday that the checkpoints would remain in place with the help of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who had offered the city additional law enforcement resources. The Los Angeles Police Department’s presence alongside the National Guard at the checkpoints had contributed to a strain on department resources citywide, with the department remaining on tactical alert since the devastating firestorm erupted on Jan. 7, city leaders said during the Friday meeting.

The LAPD will transfer responsibility for Palisades access to the California Highway Patrol and the National Guard starting Monday, which will allow the LAPD to increase service citywide, according to the mayor’s office.

“I am grateful to Governor Newsom for his continued partnership as we respond to this unprecedented disaster,” Bass said in a statement. “We continue to adapt in real time to this dynamic situation. This plan secures the Palisades and eases the strain on LAPD, whose ability to respond across L.A. has been impacted for nearly one month. My priority continues to be rebuilding the Palisades as rapidly and safely as possible.”

Newsom pledged his support in a statement, saying: “To the survivors of these fires: We have your back, the state will be here every step of the way until your community is fully recovered.”

Park, the council member who rebuked Bass’ plan during the Friday webinar with residents, praised the decision to keep the closures in place, saying she was thankful the mayor and the governor had listened to the concerns voiced by residents.

Park said she had reached out to the governor about keeping the National Guard in place and spoke with Newsom about the matter.

“Based on those conversations, I put together a written plan and sent an email letter to Mayor Bass and the police chief renewing my request that this area remain closed for a variety of reasons, and suggesting that we implement an alternate plan,” Park said. “So I’m very, very glad that this was received and that they have been able to respond and amend the decision.”

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond when asked how long the checkpoints would remain in place.

“I think that’s an ongoing conversation,” Park said when asked. “We have to have realistic expectations, understanding that many agencies are short on resources, but we also have to understand the scope of this disaster and the urgent need to quickly and efficiently get the hazardous materials and this toxic rubble up off the ground and out of the area.”