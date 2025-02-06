FCC investigating San Francisco radio station that shared location of undercover ICE agents

Brendan Carr, pictured on Capitol Hill in 2020, has sent a formal letter of inquiry to KCBS Radio in San Francisco.

The Federal Communications Commission has launched an investigation into KCBS Radio after the San Francisco station broadcast information on the live locations of undercover U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in San Jose.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr told Fox News that the commission had sent a formal letter of inquiry to the station in response to its Jan. 26 discussion of ICE operations, which he called “really concerning.” He said that the station had a matter of days left to explain “how this could possibly be consistent with their public interest obligations” under their FCC license.

“You had ICE agents undercover doing operations in east San Jose and part of the town known for violent gang activity, and you had this radio station broadcasting the live location, identifying the unmarked vehicles that they were in,” Carr told Fox News, “against the backdrop of Democrat leaders in Congress saying it’s time for people to take fights to the street against Trump’s agenda.”

Audacy, the broadcasting company that owns KCBS, declined to comment on the investigation.

On Jan. 26, the host of “KCBS Radio Weekend News” shared the location of agents and the vehicles they were in based on information from the Rapid Response Network in Santa Clara County, a community organization developed to protect immigrant families from deportation threats.

“The County’s Response Network says agents in San Jose were in unmarked vehicles,” the host said, describing the color, make and model of the vehicles before listing the streets and locations where they were spotted. “Stay with KCBS, we’ll be tracking it for you.”

The Communications Act of 1934 requires that broadcast licensees operate in the “public interest, convenience and necessity.” The FCC reserves the right to fine a station or revoke its license if it is found in violation of the public interest standard.

Trump first appointed Carr to serve on the FCC in 2017 and tapped him to lead the commission in November.

During his interview with “Fox & Friends” on Thursday, Carr said he was “trying to look on the bright side,” which is that an “unprecedented number of deportations” are taking place, and “for that, thank goodness for President Trump.”

Fox host Brian Kilmeade noted that Carr previously opposed the effort of billionaire George Soros, a vocal supporter of Democratic candidates and causes, to become the majority shareholder of Audacy by purchasing $400 million of its debt in 2024. The FCC approved this restructuring of Audacy in September.