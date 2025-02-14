Antonio Villaraigosa keeps Volvo, last name and Netflix account in divorce settlement

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa struck numerous deals while at City Hall, but his latest score is personal. In the divorce settlement ending his seven-year marriage, Villaraigosa secured a Volvo and a home in Beverly Hills and gets to keep his Netflix account.

The terms of the 72-year-old Villaraigosa’s divorce settlement with 52-year-old Patricia Villaraigosa were finalized in L.A. County Superior Court earlier this week.

As part of the settlement, Villaraigosa agreed to pay his soon-to-be ex-wife $500,000 in lieu of spousal support and $100,000 for her “attorney’s and forensic accounting fees and costs,” according to court records.

Advertisement

The pair also agreed that she will drop the Villaraigosa surname and revert to her maiden name, Govea, and will update her information with the Department of Motor Vehicles and other state and federal agencies. As part of the settlement, she agreed to not use the Villaraigosa name for any social, marketing or business purposes, according to court documents.

The terms of the settlement agreement were first reported by In Touch Weekly.

The settlement was filed in court on Monday and allows Patricia Villaraigosa to keep two properties in Mexico and a 2016 Range Rover, along with bank accounts and all furniture, artwork and jewelry in her possession.

Antonio Villaraigosa will keep a 2024 Volvo XC60, his last name, bank accounts, his pension, a home in Beverly Hills and all streaming services, including the Netflix account.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Villaraigosa did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the divorce agreement.

The settlement comes after Villaraigosa announced he plans to run for California governor next year, marking his second attempt to lead the Golden State. When he left City Hall in 2013, Villaraigosa said he had “no job, no house, no car.”

But in 2017 as a gubernatorial candidate, his tax returns showed that he made more than $4 million as a consultant to various businesses, including multilevel marketing company Herbalife, Banc of California, water company Cadiz, global public relations firm Edelman and the AltaMed chain of health clinics.

Advertisement

He also began teaching at the USC Price School of Public Policy when he left City Hall. He ended up finishing third in the governor’s race behind Gavin Newsom and Republican John Cox.

Antonio Villar became Antonio Villaraigosa in 1987, when he married Corina Raigosa and they merged their last names. The couple divorced in 2007 and Villaraigosa married Patricia Govea in August 2016.

Villaraigosa filed for divorce from Patricia Villaraigosa in 2022, according to court records. That case was dismissed the following year, but he filed again in January 2024 and asked that neither party be awarded spousal support.