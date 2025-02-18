L.A. opens resource centers for people who lost work in the fires

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, shown in January with her chief recovery officer Steve Soboroff, touted the opening of four new worker resource centers on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday morning, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass touted the opening of four new resource centers to assist Angelenos who have lost income because of the catastrophic wildfires.

The centers, which were opened in partnership with L.A. County, offer a one-stop location where people affected by the fires can access relief funds, get help with job placement and training, look for temporary employment and apply for small business loans. They can also access emergency shelter and rental assistance and get help filing taxes at the centers, among other services.

“The other benefit of this center is that the individuals can work with staff, one on one,” Bass said. “Sometimes what discourages people from getting their benefits is the application process. It’s confusing, complicated, but here you can actually work with individual staff who will take you step by step through the process.”

Individuals will be able to access services regardless of their immigration status.

“The fires were devastating for so many people, many who’ve lost their homes and family members. But there were also secondary effects — gardeners, house cleaners, healthcare workers, restaurant workers, all who have lost their jobs, live-in childcare workers who have lost both their homes and their jobs, all at once,” said Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez, whose district includes Hollywood, Westlake and Echo Park.

Soto-Martínez said his office was receiving calls every day from constituents who, despite living well outside the bounds of either the Eaton or Palisades fires, still had their lives upended by the flames.

“They’re now backed up on rent. They’ve lost income, and they need the city support,” Soto-Martínez said.

The centers will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at these locations:

West Los Angeles: 5446 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, 90230

Northeast San Fernando Valley: 13356 Eldridge Ave., Sylmar, 91342

West Adams/Leimert Park: 4305 Degnan Blvd., Los Angeles, 90008

Boyle Heights: 2130 1st St., Los Angeles, 90033