2 Riverside officers charged after resident’s skateboard smashed in viral video

Two Riverside police officers are facing charges after a viral video surfaced last month showing an officer smashing a resident’s skateboard while another officer looks on.

Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez announced Friday that the county district attorney decided to file charges against the officers for misdemeanor vandalism.

A spokesperson for the department said the following day that the charge for the officer who observed the destruction was changed to aiding and abetting the crime, also a misdemeanor.

Advertisement

The officers’ names were not released.

In a message posted to Facebook, Gonzalez acknowledged that an officer was caught on video damaging a skateboard “in what appeared to be a deliberate act.”

“Let me be clear: This behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect the standards of the Riverside Police Department,” Gonzalez said in a message posted to Facebook. “I expect every officer to uphold the integrity and professionalism that our community deserves.”

Gonzalez said an internal investigation is ongoing.

In January, a video posted to YouTube depicted at least six police officers entering what appeared to be the driveway or backyard of a home. Ryan Railsback, an officer and spokesperson for the department, said that the officers arrived at the house to serve administrative paperwork related to code enforcement. He said Riverside city staff asked the department to assist for safety reasons.

Advertisement

As the officers mill around, one officer wearing his hat backward grabs a skateboard.

“Do an ollie,” someone says in the video that has had more than 550,000 views.

The officer attempts to do the skateboard trick several times before stepping off. Two other officers hop on for a few moments.

As the officers leave, two stay behind.

One grabs a hammer on a table and walks over to the skateboard. He stomps the board twice with his foot until it appears to split in two.

The other officer observes and appears to take a photo before they both exit.

Gonzalez did not name the charged officers in his statement, but said one had five years of service and the other had six.

Advertisement

“Accountability is essential, and I will continue to ensure my officers meet the standards expected by our community,” he said.

The officers will remain on duty while the internal investigation moves forward, according to Railsback.

Once it is complete, the police chief will receive it along with any recommendations and determine what to do, he said.

A day after the Jan. 21 incident, the homeowner filed a complaint with the police department, Railsback said. ABC 7 TV reported that the skateboard owner felt he was targeted by Riverside police.

Railsback said there have been “public safety” and “quality-of-life” issues at the house, which had affected neighbors. He said Riverside city’s code enforcement division had gotten involved and asked the police department for assistance.