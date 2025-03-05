Advertisement
California

L.A. County sues Southern California Edison over Eaton fire

Edison electrical lines and transmission towers
Edison electrical lines and transmission towers can be seen near the origin of the Eaton fire in Eaton Canyon in February.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Rebecca EllisStaff Writer 

Los Angeles County sued Southern California Edison on Wednesday over its role in the devastating Eaton fire.

The lawsuit is the latest to allege that Edison’s equipment caused the blaze, which destroyed about 9,000 homes and killed 17 people. Residents have filed more than 40 lawsuits against the utility, focusing on transmission towers where the first flames were spotted.

“All evidence is pointing to them,” said Scott Kuhn, an attorney for the county who spearheaded the suit.

Kuhn said the county is looking to recoup “at least hundreds of millions of dollars” that officials say they will spend helping Altadena recover from the blaze.

“We see this lawsuit as part of the rebuilding of the Altadena community,” he said.

The cities of Pasadena and Sierra Madre also plan to sue Edison, according to a county news release.

This story will be updated.

Rebecca Ellis

