Permits issued in Altadena since the fire: zero. L.A. County wants to speed it up

A home destroyed in the Eaton fire on McNally Avenue in Altadena on March 13, 2025.

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors is trying to speed up home rebuilding in Altadena after the county failed to issue a single permit in the three months since the Eaton fire devastated the town.

The supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to create a “unified permitting authority,” which they said will cut through county bureaucracy to speed up the approval process.

“I’m not satisfied with the pace,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose district includes Altadena, in a statement. “No rebuild permits have been issued in Altadena and that’s unacceptable. … We don’t have time to waste.”

The Eaton fire destroyed over 9,000 structures, most of them single-family homes in Altadena, an unincorporated area where the county government has the final say on building permits.

The county created a “one stop” permitting center in March to speed up the approval process, but homeowners say the experience has been disjointed, with various county agencies all required to provide a stamp of approval. The two-week turnaround many were promised didn’t materialize.

“These delays significantly impact residents who are already coping with the trauma of displacement and property loss,” said the supervisors’ motion establishing the new permitting authority.

Supervisors said the new authority, which will be created with the Departments of Public Works, Regional Planning, Fire and Public Health, will have the final, binding say on permitting issues. All the departments will also be asked to assign “senior-level liaisons” to the “one stop” center to speed up the process.

“Helping our communities recover swiftly and effectively from this year’s devastating fires is Los Angeles County’s highest priority,” said Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, whose district includes the Pacific Palisades, in a statement. “We must ensure the rebuilding process is not only fast and efficient but also equitable and accessible for every resident.”