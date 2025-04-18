New Pornographers drummer charged with child porn possession after allegedly recording boys in Palm Desert bathroom

Joseph Seiders, the drummer for the indie rock band the New Pornographers, allegedly videotaped unsuspecting boys in a Palm Desert Chick-fil-A restroom. The band has “severed all ties with him.”

Joseph Seiders, the drummer for the indie rock band the New Pornographers, has been charged with possession of child pornography after being arrested for allegedly videotaping unsuspecting boys in a Palm Desert Chick-fil-A restroom.

Seiders, 44, is charged with felony child pornography possession, misdemeanor annoying a child under 18, concealing a camera with intent to invade privacy and attempting to conceal a camera. He pleaded not guilty to the charges April 11, two days after he was taken into custody by Riverside County sheriff’s deputies.

In the aftermath of the arrest, the Canadian band announced that Seiders is no longer part of the group.

Seiders was taken into custody by deputies on April 9 shortly after 5 p.m. following a second incident in which he is alleged to have entered a Chick-fil-A restroom when juveniles were inside.

Staff at the restaurant on Dinah Shore Drive in Palm Desert recognized him from an incident two days before and alerted deputies. Sheriff’s officials say on April 7, an 11-year-old boy reported that “an unknown male adult recorded him on a cellphone while he was using the restroom at the location.” According to deputies, the staff later identified that man as Seiders.

Riverside County sheriff’s investigators said they served “search warrants for Seiders’ residence, vehicle and cellphone. Evidence was located implicating him in the two reported incidents, along with additional crimes, including possessing child pornography.”

Seiders was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of possession of child pornography, annoying/molesting a child, invasion of privacy and attempted invasion of privacy. Investigators said the investigation remains ongoing and “there may be additional victims.”

Riverside County sheriff’s booking records show he remains in custody on $1-million bail. In a court filing, prosecutors describe the victim as “particularly vulnerable,” and “the crime indicates planning sophistication and professionalism.”

“Everyone in the band is absolutely shocked, horrified and devastated by the news of the charges of Joe Seiders — we have immediately severed all ties with him,” the band statement said. “Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by his actions.”

Riverside County sheriff’s investigators are asking those with information to contact investigators at (760) 836–1600 or sheriff’s dispatch at (951) 776–1099.