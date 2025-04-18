What institutions, government buildings are closed on Good Friday

Catholic Archbishop Jose Gomez during Good Friday liturgy at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles in 2020.

Good Friday, a religious day of observance for Catholics and Christians, is not a federal holiday but some business operations are closed for the day.

Good Friday comes ahead of Easter celebrations and is one of five Christian celebrations that commemorate the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday.

Although it’s observed by religious communities, it’s not recognized as a federal holiday. The U.S. Department of Commerce lists 11 federally recognized holidays including New Year’s Day, the Rev. Martin Luther King’s Birthday, George Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth National Independence Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Twelve states in the U.S. recognize Good Friday as a state holiday: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Texas and Tennessee. In these areas state offices are closed in observance.

Whether you observe Good Friday or are running Easter-related errands, here’s what’s closed, open or could have reduced operating hours.

What’s closed on Good Friday

The Nasdaq Composite, a stock market index that includes all stocks listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, is closed in observance of Good Friday. The New York Stock Exchange is also closed on Good Friday.

Catholic and Christian schools will typically be closed in observance of the holiday. To ensure your student’s campus is closed today, call the administrative office or check your child’s academic calendar.

Some public schools including the Los Angeles Unified School District are already closed for spring break ahead of the Easter holiday.

Does Good Friday affect postal services?

The United States Postal Service offices are open on Good Friday, which means mail delivery won’t be affected.

Here is an up-to-date online list of observed holidays for the USPS.

What’s open on Good Friday

Banks typically follow the Federal Reserve holiday schedule, ensuring that most banks are open Friday. You should reach out to your preferred bank branch to ensure its hours of operation aren’t affected.

Most public libraries are open on Good Friday but are closed Easter Sunday, including Los Angeles Public Library locations. Check here for a list of observed holidays.

A majority of clothing retailers, malls and grocery stores will remain open on Good Friday but check ahead for closures and store hours for Easter Sunday.

You should always call ahead of your visit to any of these locations to check if their hours are reduced or if they’re closed in observance of Good Friday.

