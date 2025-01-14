Recovery fund is helping Altadena teen girls who lost their homes feel like themselves again

The teens lined up with their parents at a Boyle Heights warehouse this week in search of a tiny bit of familiarity — a Squishmallow plush toy, lipstick, a T-shirt, some eye shadow, a cute hair accessory.

One 15-year-old, who evacuated with just one change of clothing before her home was destroyed in the Eaton fire, picked up toiletries and socks, undergarments, pants and shirts. A 16-year-old, whose family only had time to grab their cats before evacuating and losing their home, searched for things that she hoped would make her feel more like herself.

Across L.A., residents have moved quickly to gather and distribute blankets, clothing, first aid kits and other supplies in response to the destruction of the Eaton and Palisades fires. Avery Colvert, a 14-year-old Pasadena resident, wanted to do something special for the many teen girls, like her schoolmates at Eliot Arts Magnet Academy in Altadena, whose lives have been upended by the fires.

Avery Colvert, 14, started Altadena Girls to gather donations for teen girls who lost their homes in the Eaton fire. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The eighth-grader took to Instagram on Friday, creating a handle and logo with the help of her stepfather, Matt Chait, 44, who has a background in design.

Together, they launched Altadena Girls to gather donations including beauty and hair products — fragrances, makeup, pimple patches, straightening tools and diffusers — and new clothing. They also put a call out to stylists for help.

“I started this to help girls affected specifically by the Eaton Canyon fire who lost their homes feel like themselves — and feel confident again,” Avery said. “They’ve lost everything, and I want them to feel a sense of normalcy when nothing else in their life is normal.”

The effort quickly gained momentum, growing to nearly 32,000 followers over a few days. It also caught the attention of celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Mindy Kaling, who shared the project on social media. Avery was excited to hear responses from high-profile brands such as Huda Beauty and artists including Charli XCX who also wanted to participate.

Naohmi Ruiz, 13, who goes to school with Avery, lost everything to the fire — her favorite pieces of clothing, her baby and promotion photos. At the donation center on Monday, she picked out sweaters, T-shirts and perfumes that had been neatly categorized into sections.

“I want to rebuild a new wardrobe,” she said.

“Though it breaks our hearts and we felt sick when we heard that we lost our home, we’re trying to get through it and stay positive,” she said.

Being at the drive, among her peers, brought them a small bit of joy, Naohmi said.

A line waits to enter a Boyle Heights warehouse where Altadena Girls was distributing makeup, hair supplies and other items for teenage girls victimized by the Eaton fire. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Longtime Altadena resident Elizabeth Gonzalez and her 15-year-old daughter, Ananda Shiffman, arrived at the distribution on Sunday afternoon. They also lost their home in the Eaton fire and had evacuated with very little.

“The Santa Ana winds come every year. We’ve had fires before,” Gonzalez said. But on Tuesday evening, “my son called me on the phone [around] 6 p.m. and he’s like, ‘Mom, the mountains are on fire.’ I ran outside and I couldn’t believe it. It looked like it was at our house.”

They filled a trash bag with important papers, a change of clothing, pillows and blankets and fled to her mother’s home in a nearby neighborhood. Later, they fled again when the blaze moved there.

“Now we’re just catching our bearings,” Gonzalez said. “I brought my daughter here [today] because I’m so happy they have a space for the girls.”

Ananda’s cousin, who also had to evacuate but did not lose her home, grabbed a nail kit when she fled. The girls have been passing the time doing their nails.

“I know it seems frivolous and ridiculous, but they’re enjoying themselves and finding some sense of normalcy,” Gonzalez said.

Aurora Patlan, 16, a student at Blair High School in Pasadena, lost her home just west of Lake Avenue. She went to the distribution in search of clothes and feminine hygiene products.

“A lot of people lost everything in the fire. I didn’t think it would reach our house that night, so I didn’t take anything with me. I just took the cats,” she said.

Her school administration and students’ parents have also been a source of support, she said.

“We are going through it together,” added Aurora’s mother, Gabriela Flores. For now, they are staying in an Airbnb while she tries to find a permanent place to rent.

“I am just overwhelmed,” Flores said. “We need to find relief.”

Amor Dionicio, 15, who attends John Muir High School in Pasadena, saw Avery’s post on Instagram and asked her mother to take her to the distribution. Her block was destroyed and she and her family are now staying with a family friend.

“A total loss of everything,” she said. “It’s been really hard.”

Jada Tarvin Abu-Bekr, a Pasadena resident, works with programs that serve young people in Pasadena and Altadena. The social worker says many of her students were affected by the Eaton fire. She volunteered to handle parts of community outreach for Altadena Girls, which allows her to speak to her students and ensure their needs are being met.

“I’m like the connector, the bridge,” she said as saw familiar faces and exchanged hugs.

This initiative is valuable for several reasons, she said. It is “restoring dignity and humanity directly to people, which is incredibly important.”

The Altadena Girls distribution site in Boyle Heights. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

It is also helping to highlight the needs of the diverse and tight-knit community of Altadena.

“When people see Pasadena, they see ‘rich Pasadena,’ but they don’t see Altadena,” Abu-Bekr said, “they don’t see the working class, they don’t see the people above the 210 [Freeway]. And when you go above the 210, it’s a very different world.

“These are the people that are working your businesses. These are the people in the school districts who are working with your kids. ... And so, I think there’s many important things about this [drive].”

Altadena has long been home to a distinctive community that includes many Black and Latino creative people, artists and working-class families. The Altadena arts school, where Avery attends, has a student population that is more than half Latino, according to Pasadena Education Network.

For Gonzalez, who lost her home, Altadena is a special place at the base of the mountains with a rich history that is now grappling with how to keep going.

“Many of us don’t know how to navigate this,” she said. “But we are doing our best, one day at a time.

“I knew our community was special, but now I see it all coming together. It’s unbelievable.”

Sarah Quiñones Wolfson is a freelance journalist based in Los Angeles.

