Looking Ahead to 2024 - De Los

By Cody Long
Steve Saldivar
De Los, a section in the L.A. Times devoted to showing the full spectrum of Latino culture, debuted last year. This year, they want to grow and expand the project. The De Los team wants to provide in-depth coverage of the Latino vote in the presidential election. Immigration will also be another big topic for the team to cover. Readers can look forward to collaborations with Latino creatives to continue. Highlighting community voices and leaders has been a bight spot of De Los’ social media presence.
Cody Long

Cody Long is a video journalist and producer focusing on food video for the Los Angeles Times. Originally from San Diego, Long received his bachelor’s in art with an emphasis in photography from San Diego State University. He has produced Emmy award-winning content for the San Diego Union-Tribune and has had clients including Sony Interactive, HSN, American Airlines and CQ Roll Call.

