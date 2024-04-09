Advertisement
Sincerely Jules with Los Angeles Backdrop
(Diana Ramirez/De Los)
De Los

Blogger Julie Sariñana’s 5 favorite Latino-owned businesses in L.A.

By Cerys Davies
 and Julie Sariñana
Back in 2009, Julie Sariñana was faced with a dilemma. A student at the Fashion Institute of Design and Marketing who was working as a stylist assistant and an WGSN intern, she still felt as if she had more creative energy to give but nowhere to put it. Amid her daily hustle, she decided to started Sincerely Jules, a blog where readers could indulge in all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle.

Since then she’s been able to foster a community that seeks out her sleek, everyday style and looks to her for beauty and design advice. Over 15 years, she has built a following of more than 7 million and works with some of the biggest names in fashion. In addition to running Sincerely Jules, Sariñana recently started a nail polish brand, Color Dept.

As a Mexican-American raised in East Los Angeles, Sariñana sees L.A. as more than just a home. It’s the place where she found her footing in the fashion industry and has been able to express her creativity.

“L.A. holds a special place in my heart,” Sariñana said. “The familiarity of the streets, the sights and the unique energy of the city instantly bring a sense of comfort and belonging. One of the things I love about L.A. is the incredible diversity of landscapes within close proximity, which allows you to experience the best of both urban and natural worlds. It truly is a city where everything is at your fingertips.”

We asked Sariñana to share her favorite Latino-owned spots in the Los Angeles area. Here are her picks.

Showing  Places
A braised bone lamb shank with roasted chili sauce and Mexican rice and a sweet-corn tomale with bone-marrow equite, a street-style corn, arbor aioli and dried hot sauce at Maestro.
(James Carbone / For De Los)

Maestro

Pasadena Modern Mexican
Prepare your taste buds for a fiesta like no other at Maestro’s in Pasadena. This spot, co-owned by two amigos, is my favorite Mexican restaurant in town for many reasons. The outdoor patio is my go-to spot for an al fresco experience, people watching and basking in the warm evening breeze while sipping on margaritas. Trust me, Maestro’s is where modern gourmet Mexican dishes and delicious margaritas weave together in a beautiful, elevated way. Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind dining experience!
Seafood offerings at Loreto.
(Stan Lee)

Loreto

Elysian Valley Seafood
Loreto in Frog Town is a culinary oasis that will leave you wanting more. While they have many incredible options, the real showstoppers for me are the negro aguachiles — probably the best aguachiles I’ve ever had! Brace yourself for citrusy dishes and good, moody ambiance with exceptional service. Oh, and their in-house churros are a must! This place will transport your taste buds to Baja California and have you wishing you were by the ocean! Whether you dine indoors or outdoors, every corner is beautifully designed.
Churreria El Moro's sweet delicacies at the location in Costa Mesa.
(Churrreria El Moro)

El Moro Churrería

Costa Mesa Desserts
Calling all churro enthusiasts! Get ready to embark on a thrilling drive to El Moro Churrería. Trust me, this destination is worth every mile. As a churro aficionado, I am ecstatic that this little slice of Mexico City has landed in California. Whenever I find myself in the vibrant streets of CDMX, El Moro is a non-negotiable stop for me. But now I can satisfy my churro cravings right here in the O.C. The moment you sink your teeth into these crispy, golden delights, you’ll be transported to the bustling churro kiosks of Mexico City. So buckle up and steer your way to churro paradise.
Beatrice Valenzuela welcomes guests to her store.
(James Carbone / For De Los)

Beatrice Valenzuela

Echo Park Clothing store
Step into style heaven at the Beatrice Valenzuela store in Echo Park, where chic meets comfort in the most fabulous way! As a devoted fan of this brand, I can attest to the fact that the shoes are a wardrobe game-changer. From effortlessly stylish sandals to the perfect blend of minimalist design, Beatrice Valenzuela nails the art of creating shoes that are both fashionable and cozy. And let’s not forget about the store itself; it’s a delightful treasure offering a little bit of everything, a must-visit for anyone in pursuit of sartorial bliss. A trip to the Beatrice Valenzuela store is like dipping your toes into a pool of fashion-forward paradise — and you’ll never want to leave!
Pop Up Home in East Hollywood.
(Etienne Laurent/For De Los)

Pop Up Home

East Hollywood Vintage store
Prepare to step into a treasure trove of vintage pieces at Pop Up Home, a highly curated boutique that’s a haven for art and vintage furniture enthusiasts. From stunning antique paintings to eye-catching contemporary sculptures, every piece has been handpicked to ignite your imagination and elevate your home decor. This contemporary boutique, which seamlessly blends the worlds of vintage charm and artistic innovation, was founded by Tricia Benitez Beanum, a Puerto Rican with impeccable taste.
