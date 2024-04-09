Blogger Julie Sariñana’s 5 favorite Latino-owned businesses in L.A.

Back in 2009, Julie Sariñana was faced with a dilemma. A student at the Fashion Institute of Design and Marketing who was working as a stylist assistant and an WGSN intern, she still felt as if she had more creative energy to give but nowhere to put it. Amid her daily hustle, she decided to started Sincerely Jules , a blog where readers could indulge in all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle.

Since then she’s been able to foster a community that seeks out her sleek, everyday style and looks to her for beauty and design advice. Over 15 years, she has built a following of more than 7 million and works with some of the biggest names in fashion. In addition to running Sincerely Jules, Sariñana recently started a nail polish brand, Color Dept .

As a Mexican-American raised in East Los Angeles, Sariñana sees L.A. as more than just a home. It’s the place where she found her footing in the fashion industry and has been able to express her creativity.

“L.A. holds a special place in my heart,” Sariñana said. “The familiarity of the streets, the sights and the unique energy of the city instantly bring a sense of comfort and belonging. One of the things I love about L.A. is the incredible diversity of landscapes within close proximity, which allows you to experience the best of both urban and natural worlds. It truly is a city where everything is at your fingertips.”

We asked Sariñana to share her favorite Latino-owned spots in the Los Angeles area. Here are her picks.

