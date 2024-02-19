Advertisement
Filters

Neighborhood

Category

Restaurants

Shopping

Price

Sort by

Showing  Places
Filters
Map
List
Comedian Hooray
(Photo Illustration by Diana Ramirez/De Los; Photos by Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times, Hoozay.)
De Los

Comedian Hoozay’s 5 favorite Latino-owned businesses in SoCal

By Martina Ibáñez-Baldor
Jose Velasquez
Share

Stand-up comedian Jose Velasquez, better known as Hoozay, has always been loud and proud about his Salvadoran heritage.

“Growing up, I never had any representation, and there was a negative connotation associated with being Salvadoran,” said Velasquez. “When I started doing comedy, I realized there was an opportunity to educate people about Salvadoran culture in a fun way.”

In 2005, Velasquez started the “Backyard Comedy” shows, which were held at local breweries and paired stand-up comedy with local chefs cooking up pupusas. During the pandemic, Velasquez evolved the event into “Comedy Pupusas and Beer” and took the show on the road to different breweries around the country in Nevada, Texas and Kansas. The show is now a residency at Beer Thug Brewery in Bell and features comedians (and pupusas) monthly.

Jocelyn Ramirez's favorite Latino owned Businesses.

Jocelyn Ramirez’s 5 favorite Latino-owned places in Los Angeles

Todo Verde chef Jocelyn Ramirez shares her five favorite spots in Los Angeles.

Feb. 5, 2024

Born and raised in Compton, Velasquez now aims to share Salvadoran culture with the masses. His first one-hour comedy special,”Hoozay: The Salvadoran,” is now available on Apple TV+ and Prime Video. “I see this as a Salvi renaissance era,” he said. “Having a platform allows me to be a positive voice for Salvadoran culture, which is why being such an advocate for Salvadoran culture is important to me.”

We asked Hoozay to share his five favorite Latino-owned businesses in Southern California. Here are his picks.

Advertisement

For more from De Los, follow us on Instagram.

De Los jumpy gif

Mi Los Angeles

In ‘Mi Los Angeles’ we ask influential L.A. Latinos to share their favorite Latino-owned businesses. Find ideas and inspiration on where to go and what to eat all while supporting local businesses and organizations.

Showing  Places
BLVD MRKT in Montebello, besides being a dining hall and restaurant incubator, is also a vibrant fusion of culture, innovation and community development.
(Raul Roa / De Los)

BLVD MRKT

Montebello Food & Beverage
BLVD MRKT in Montebello is not just a dining hall and restaurant incubator; it’s also a vibrant fusion of culture, innovation and community development. With its unique use of shipping containers, the design pays homage to Montebello’s rich history as a brick manufacturing town, while also providing a modern and open space for aspiring restaurant owners to thrive. As if that wasn’t enough, the market is also home to three of my favorite places — Taquero Mucho, Vichos Modern Pupuseria and Alchemy Craft. It’s no surprise that you can often find me here, hanging out. It has tacos, pupusas and beer. What more can you want?
Read AllRead Less
Route Details
Beer Thug Brewing, in Bell
Beer Thug Brewing Co. promises not only exceptional beers, but also an unforgettable experience that celebrates Latino heritage and creativity.
(Stephen A. Negrete)

Beer Thug Brewing Co.

Bell Craft Brewery
Beer Thug Brewing Co. in Bell is a vibrant hub of Latino-inspired craft beer flavors and entertainment. Owned by Edgar Preciado, who hails from Compton like myself, this brewery is a testament to the rich cultural tapestry of our community. It’s also the home of my show, “Comedy, Pupusas, and Beer,” where I infuse every performance with the same authentic spirit that defines this unique establishment. A visit to Beer Thug Brewing Co. promises not only exceptional brews, but also an unforgettable experience that celebrates Latino heritage and creativity. As for my beer recommendation, you have to try “Compton’s Finest.”
Read AllRead Less
Route Details
Roxanne's has a variety of food and drinks
By day Roxanne’s is a swanky neighborhood bar, and by night it’s a speakeasy, featuring a delightful fusion of Central American flavors and American bar classics.
(Raul Roa / De Los)

Roxanne's

Long Beach Bar
Roxanne’s Lounge in historic California Heights is a delightful fusion of Central American flavors and American bar classics. By day they’re a swanky neighborhood bar, and by night it’s a speakeasy. With its upscale vibe, charming bartenders and a hidden password-only speakeasy in the back, Roxanne’s offers a unique experience unmatched anywhere else in Long Beach. One of the most exciting aspects of Roxanne’s is the element of surprise — you never know who you’ll bump into there. And let’s not forget about their infamous drink, La Bala, featuring kola champagne and 99-proof vodka. Consider this your friendly warning: approach La Bala with caution, but also sin miedo!
Read AllRead Less
Route Details
Ave 26 Night Market, at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena on the 11000 block of Sports Arena Dr., in Pico Rivera
Avenue 26 night market is a vibrant celebration of community, culture and mouthwatering diversity all wrapped up in a family-friendly package.
(Raul Roa / De Los)

Avenue 26 night market

Pico Rivera Food & Beverage
Avenue 26 night market in Pico Rivera isn’t just a place to grab a delicious meal — it’s a vibrant celebration of community, culture and mouthwatering diversity all wrapped up in a family-friendly package. As a hub for all things local and Latino-run, it’s the ultimate melting pot of flavors, offering something for everyone, young and old. From the beloved Salvadoran staple, pupusas, to sizzling carne asada and even sushi, Avenue 26 has it all. You might want to loosen your belt for this one, because when it comes to satisfying your cravings and keeping the good times rolling, Avenue 26 truly has something for the whole family to enjoy.
Read AllRead Less
Route Details
Advertisement
La Tapachulteca offers a space for Central Americans to connect, share their stories and savor the flavors of home.
La Tapachulteca offers a space for Central Americans to connect, share their stories and savor the flavors of home.
(Alejandro R. Jimenez / For De Los)

La Tapachulteca

Panorama City Grocery Store
La Tapachulteca in Panorama City isn’t just a grocery store — it’s a vibrant hub that Central Americans can call a home away from home. With its diverse array of resources, including a pharmacy, a restaurant and an aisle of food products imported from Central America, this marketplace truly embodies the heart and soul of Central American culture. From the delightful paintings to the mouthwatering selection of authentic foods, La Tapachulteca offers a space for Central Americans to connect, share their stories and savor the flavors of home. They carry everything, from hard-to-find Central American delicacies like mangos tiernos to fresh loroco and pescado seco. They also have a pupusa special every Thursday! For Central Americans, La Tapachulteca is a place where they can truly express their heritage and feel a sense of belonging.
Read AllRead Less
Route Details

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement