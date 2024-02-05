Jocelyn Ramirez’s 5 favorite Latino-owned places in Los Angeles

Chef Jocelyn Ramirez is a cookbook author, New York Times recipe contributor, entrepreneur and advocate for healthy food access in her community.

Ramirez founded Todo Verde, which has become one of L.A.’s most acclaimed plant-forward Latin food businesses. Her work has been featured in the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Food & Wine, Vice, Smithsonian, Bon Appetit and more.

We asked Jocelyn to share her five favorite Latino-owned businesses and organizations in Los Angeles. Here are her picks.

