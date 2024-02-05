Advertisement
Jocelyn Ramirez's favorite Latino owned Businesses.
(Diana Ramirez/De Los; photos by Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
De Los

Jocelyn Ramirez’s 5 favorite Latino-owned places in Los Angeles

By Martina Ibáñez-Baldor
Jocelyn Ramirez
Chef Jocelyn Ramirez is a cookbook author, New York Times recipe contributor, entrepreneur and advocate for healthy food access in her community.

Ramirez founded Todo Verde, which has become one of L.A.’s most acclaimed plant-forward Latin food businesses. Her work has been featured in the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Food & Wine, Vice, Smithsonian, Bon Appetit and more.

We asked Jocelyn to share her five favorite Latino-owned businesses and organizations in Los Angeles. Here are her picks.

Showing  Places
Patrons sit at the outdoor patio at Nativo.
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Nativo

Highland Park Bar/Nightclub
The owners, Corissa Paredes-Hernandez, Gabriel Paredes and Dominic Saldaña, are Eastside natives that created a beautiful neighborhood destination serving up thoughtfully crafted cocktails and mocktails. Their food menu keeps getting better and better. They source specialty tequila and mezcal throughout Mexico, so you’re getting a beautiful mix of California ingredients with Mexican flavors.
Leah Gallegos leads a yoga class at an elementary school in Los Angeles.
(Al Seib/For The Times)

People's Yoga

East Los Angeles Yoga studio
This was the first yoga studio I visited in L.A. that felt like I belonged — the people, the playlist and the quotes shared throughout the first class all resonated deeper than the practice itself. Since then, I’ve taught at the studio for several years, but now I’m back to enjoying classes versus leading them. Owners Leah Rose Gallegos and Lauren Quan Madrid are Nike trainers, Chicanas, L.A. natives and the sweetest humans.
The Green Grocer opened in 2023.
(Alejandro R. Jimenez)

El Sereno Green Grocer

El Sereno Grocery Store
This new-ish community-based shop in El Sereno focuses on locally sourced, BIPOCowned products, brands and farmers market produce. It’s the neighborhood shop I wish I had near me growing up that includes the most delicious fresh fruits and veggies, sauces, locally baked goods and everything in between with a small footprint.
Steve Vazquez, left, paints a paper mache skull for Day of the Dead at the Self Help Graphics Community Arts Workshop.
(Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)

Self Help Graphics & Art

Boyle Heights Art Gallery
My at-home TikTok videos all kept leading to comments about the art on my walls, so I made a video sharing info on each artwork my husband and I have sourced from this 51-year-old Chicano art institution. It’s a historical cornerstone for East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights that supports local artists and the community through arts engagement and education.

Note: The Self Help Graphics & Art building is currently closed for renovations. Programs and workshops have temporarily moved off-site.
Amara Kitchen serves breakfast burritos, buckwheat pancakes, grain bowls.
(Juli Perez / For De Los)

Amara Kitchen

Highland Park Restaurant and lounge
If you want the perfect meal that will leave you feeling nourished and full all day, go here and order the pesto grain bowl with half quinoa and black rice, extra seaweed and sauce. Also get a saffron latte with amara milk and a chocolate chunk almond cookie. The owner, Paola Guasp, is the mastermind chef that created a place where anyone with food allergies is welcomed and can eat most things on the menu. Word on the street is she also has the best bone broth in L.A., if you’re into that.
