15 Latinx-owned places to shop this holiday season in L.A.

The holidays are in the air. Houses are lit with lights and shopping lists are bouncing around in your head.

If you want to resist the Amazon urge and shop more intentionally this year, there’s holiday pop-ups and local marketplaces that appeal to our comunidad such as Queer Mercado and Mujeres Market , and a plethora of online shops where you can purchase unique gifts from independent brands like Chismosa natural wine from Mas Vino Please .

For those who need to satisfy the senses with in-person shopping, we’ve rounded up 15 of our favorite Latinx-owned brick-and-mortars in the Los Angeles area. Whether you’re looking for self-care essentials for your amigas, records for the collectors in your life, or plant babies for your homie’s pad, we’ve got ideas to help you shop small this year.