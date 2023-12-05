15 Latinx-owned places to shop this holiday season in L.A.
The holidays are in the air. Houses are lit with lights and shopping lists are bouncing around in your head.
If you want to resist the Amazon urge and shop more intentionally this year, there’s holiday pop-ups and local marketplaces that appeal to our comunidad such as Queer Mercado and Mujeres Market, and a plethora of online shops where you can purchase unique gifts from independent brands like Chismosa natural wine from Mas Vino Please.
For those who need to satisfy the senses with in-person shopping, we’ve rounded up 15 of our favorite Latinx-owned brick-and-mortars in the Los Angeles area. Whether you’re looking for self-care essentials for your amigas, records for the collectors in your life, or plant babies for your homie’s pad, we’ve got ideas to help you shop small this year.
Earthy Corazón
Queer Chicana Ely Valdivia started making candles, pomadas and soaps for friends and family and soon discovered her love for creating offerings that help heal our spirits and spaces. She opened her storefront last year to support self care in communities of color.
Purify your homie’s pad with a handmade candle in such earthy scents as sandalwood, palo santo, tobacco, amber, patchouli and flor de nopal. Support other local makers like Yaocihuatl Organic, whose nontoxic deodorants actually work, and Piel Culta’s silky Guau Glow prickly pear and rosehip face oil. A super cute photo booth is there to capture all the recuerdos.
Amano Goods
Belts, wallets, purses, keychains, bowls and dog accessories are all made to order and meticulously crafted from vegetable tanned leather that can take up to a year to produce. Maldonado sources his leather from Italy, Japan and the U.S., and stitches everything himself using a traditional saddle stitch that is damn near unbreakable.
The store gives major Oaxaca vibes with its artsy minimalist feel and features local artisans and designers like cement planters by Eastside Proyecto that help create a fuller retail experience.
The Midnight Hour Records
In addition to new and used vinyl, it carries cassettes, VHS tapes, vintage band T-shirts, crystals, used cookbooks, local history books and locally made vegan chocolate. It’s also a music venue, where a Jewish punk band just played a benefit show for Gaza last month.
Husband-wife duo and punk veterans Sergio and Alyssa Amalfitano opened the Midnight Hour in 2020. They also opened another location called Spinning Plate Records in Covina, sharing their love of vinyl in the two valleys they both descend from. Stop by either one — the music lovers on your list will thank you.
Espacio 1839
Concha-shaped coin purses, protest-ready T-shirts and books by mostly BIPOC authors greet you as you enter the bright white shop accented with culturally relevant art.
Nico’s latest venture, transforming vintage jackets, zarapes and ponchos emblazoned with iconic imagery like La Virgen and Aztec legends Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl into stylish outerwear, is on this year’s wish list.
Pippa + Lola
Dynelly del Valle’s luscious Long Beach plant studio is a fixture on 4th Street, brimming with wreaths, planters, books and low-maintenance plants. The proud queer Puerto Rican Miami native feels blessed to open in a space that was formerly a hair salon and onetime headquarters for the Long Beach AIDS Walk. She loves getting deep with her customers, who all want the same thing: to own as many plants as possible.
Aura's World
Owner Laura Garcia, who was born in Mexicali, opened her shop in 2012 and has been cleansing auras and providing space for energy healing, aura photography, ancestral communication, guided meditation and more for over 10 years. You’ll definitely feel the irie vibes as soon as you walk inside.
Coffee Del Mundo
Owner Jon Kinnard grew up in Tennessee to a mother from Belize and father from Inglewood and prides himself on bringing a non-Eurocentric approach to the coffee game. The certified coffee expert was inspired after visiting El Salvador, where coffee farmers struggled to get their beans to the U.S. Kinnard took it upon himself to export their beans and after failing to convince other importers to help, opened his own shop that pays homage to the Black and brown countries that grow the beans.
Come in for a cup and take home a bag of coffee, pod sampler trio, cold brew or souvenir T-shirt for all those caffeine fiends in your life.
Persona the Shop
Owner Jasmine Maldonado’s story is muy inspirational. The 26-year-old was raised by a single mother of seven who ran a food truck until fulfilling her dream of opening up a mariscos restaurant. Following her mother’s entrepreneurial spirit, Maldonado opened Persona next door to the restaurant. She and her brother also host the always poppin’ monthly marketplace Mid-City Mercado.
At Persona, the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising grad carries ‘90s-style faux leather purses made in Tijuana, long satin dresses, cropped denim jackets, gold hoops, platform heels, Latina-owned skincare line SBJ Esntls and the ever-popular Bella Doña, Hija de Tu Madre and Ghetto Rodeo lines. It’s every fashionista’s dream.
El Sereno Green Grocer
This is an EBT-accepted intimate and intentional food shopping experience in a community dominated by big chain supermarkets. Produce is sourced from nearby farms, bread is delivered fresh daily by Allesandro Jang, whose Out of Thin Air was conceived in the kitchen of a drug rehab, and eggs come from local hen operation Egg Sereno. Mental health awareness advocate Sad Girl Creamery shares freezer space with old school favorite Thrifty’s ice cream, a cafecito from Elephant Hills Cafe & Bakery’s mobile coffee cart pairs perfectly with El Aguila Bakery pan dulce.
From La Lechera to artisanal pho spice blend, oatmeal to Todo Verde spices, brie to Native American Tea Co., this corner store has something for all the foodies on your list.
Be Nice Have Fun
The shop carries celebratory essentials like quirky cards, gift bags, themed cups, napkins and plates, plus gifts like snazzy stationery, candles, pins and an epic assortment of snarky stickers. Everything here is made by queer, trans, Black, Indigenous People of Color. And if latex balloons trigger your plastic anxiety, Escobedo stocks biodegradable ones.
Grab a journal for the writer in your life and sign up for a workshop (Chingona Hoops recently facilitated an embroidery one here) to get you out of your comfort zone. Penny, the store cavapoo, is there if you need a serotonin boost.
Café Con Libros Press
They opened the shop in 1997, back when potential funders didn’t see a market for books for and by POC. Lalo Alcaraz and Culture Clash were at the opening, and customers included a Latina lesbian group needing a safe space to meet and prominent Black Panther Party member Eldridge Cleaver, who lived out his last months in the neighborhood.
Today, their calendar is full of events like Pomona Poet Laureate Ceasar Avelar’s Obsidian Tongue open-mic nights, book releases, healing circles and more. Cross off some names on your list with books for all ages and en español, tarot decks, tote bags and other kitschy gifts.
Oeste
The idea for Oeste was born while Castillo was living in New York and yearning to be back home in her native L.A. The shop opened last year and offers quality aromatics and elevated essentials like terra cotta foot scrubbers, fans made from jipijapa palms found in southern Mexico’s Campeche region and handwoven Salvadoran beach towels. Come for a gift for your bestie, leave with a bunch of new things for your casita.
The New Bar
The shop carries alcohol-free spirits, wine, mixers and gift items that are perfect for the sober folks in your circle. Store clerks are upbeat and encourage this lifestyle, so ask them for suggestions to suit the needs of even the pickiest peeps on your list.
Amigas Thrift
Folks from the neighborhood and vintage lovers coexist peacefully at this well-curated thrift store carrying women’s, men’s and kid’s secondhand clothing, shoes and accessories, vintage dishes, glassware, rattan plant stands and home decor. You’ll find something for all the thrift haulers in your life. Owners are chatty and warm and will kindly gift wrap your purchase.
Sidecca
Owner Adriana Molina was born and raised in the neighborhood and just celebrated 10 years in the biz. She was Sidecca’s first employee when the brand launched in 2004 and bought the company in 2013. Together with Manisa Ianakiev and Brandi Manzano, they curate an eclectic mix of clothing, shoes, accessories and décor from various eras, including the ‘80s, ‘90s and this one.
Prices are fair, the quality is there and the service is stellar.