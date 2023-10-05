Live: Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023

What time and who is performing at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023

AAfter announcing the nominations for the 2023 Premios Billboard this summer, everything is set for tonight’s show in Miami.

Here are the details for one of the biggest nights in Latin music from the Watsco Center of Miami.

Who are the most nominated acts?

This year’s revelation in Latin music, Peso Pluma, heads the list of artists with 21 nominations in the 48 categories that will be given out at the Premios Billboard. Peso Pluma was named a finalist for Artist of the Year, Composer of the Year, Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year and Top Latin Album of the year for his work on “Genesis.

