Live: Lionel Messi and Inter Miami vs. LAFC

What do tickets cost to see Lionel Messi and Inter Miami play LAFC? Try $96,000

When news broke this summer that Lionel Messi was joining Inter Miami, LAFC season-ticket holder Jordan Ekeroth listed his two seats for the September game on the secondary market.

Ekeroth, 32, has been a soccer fan for years and was in “disbelief” when he heard Messi would be playing Major League Soccer. But he knew he’d be out of town when Messi and Inter Miami came to Los Angeles. He’d heard tickets were being listed — and sold — for much higher prices than normal, so he figured he’d shoot his shot.

He listed the two tickets he has with his partner for $650 each on Ticketmaster, which is built into his season-ticket-holder app, and waited. After Messi scored two goals in the first 20 minutes of his first career start for the club last month, the tickets sold.

