Live: Lionel Messi and Inter Miami vs. LAFC

‘Tata’ Martino no se guardará nada ante Carlos Vela y el LAFC; Lionel Messi va de titular
Al Inter Miami no le queda mucho tiempo para meterse entre los posibles invitados a los playoffs – ocupa la catorceava posición en la Conferencia del Este – pues está a 10 puntos del área de clasificación.
Así que el juego de visita del domingo (7 p.m. PT, Apple TV), ante al LAFC, será una de las 10 finales que la escuadra de Gerardo Martino afrontará con mucha necesidad y avisó que no se guardará nada en el BMO Stadium de Los Ángeles.
What do tickets cost to see Lionel Messi and Inter Miami play LAFC? Try $96,000
When news broke this summer that Lionel Messi was joining Inter Miami, LAFC season-ticket holder Jordan Ekeroth listed his two seats for the September game on the secondary market.
Ekeroth, 32, has been a soccer fan for years and was in “disbelief” when he heard Messi would be playing Major League Soccer. But he knew he’d be out of town when Messi and Inter Miami came to Los Angeles. He’d heard tickets were being listed — and sold — for much higher prices than normal, so he figured he’d shoot his shot.
He listed the two tickets he has with his partner for $650 each on Ticketmaster, which is built into his season-ticket-holder app, and waited. After Messi scored two goals in the first 20 minutes of his first career start for the club last month, the tickets sold.
Can LAFC stop Lionel Messi? Not really, because ‘he’s an extraterrestrial’
Giorgio Chiellini greeted the question with a furrowed brow and a wide smile.
How do you stop Lionel Messi, he was asked. For Chiellini, it was as if he had been asked how to swim without getting wet.
“I tried to do it. Sometimes it works, sometimes no,” the LAFC center back said. “One thing is sure: you cannot stop him with just one man. It’s impossible.”
Messi and Inter Miami train in Los Angeles
Para el entrenador del Inter Miami, el partido ante el LAFC del domingo será muy importante en sus aspiraciones para los playoffs, por lo que dijo que irá con Lionel Messi de titular ante Carlos Vela y el club angelino en el BMO Stadium.
‘Messimania’ includes special empanadas and sky high ticket prices
Graciella Boltiansky is the owner of a Los Angeles business making empanadas. As an Argentinean and fan of Lionel Messi, there was little doubt that she would find a way to pay tribute to her idol before the Inter Miami match against LAFC on Sunday from BMO Stadium.
“For us Argentineans what he is doing is incredible,” said Boltiansky, owner of Nonna’s Empanadas. “The effect of what Messi is doing is impressive, not only as a player but as a person, a friend, a father. He has been touched by God.”