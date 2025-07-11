De Los turns 2. Here’s what we did over the last year

On the night of July 9, 2023, one of the De Los editors — they shall remain nameless — accidentally flipped the site live while doing some last-minute revisions, a full 12 hours before our announced launch date. And so, after nearly a year of planning and prepping, The Times’ section focusing on Latino culture and identity was born.

Wednesday marked our second anniversary, and let me tell you, the last 12 months have been quite a ride. Whereas Year 1 was full of growing pains, Year 2 was all about us hitting our stride.

Newsletter You’re reading Latinx Files Fidel Martinez delves into the latest stories that capture the multitudes within the American Latinx community. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

During this period, we’ve extensively covered the ever-growing popularity of Latin music, profiling some of the genre’s biggest stars and providing context on some of the year’s most important albums — take this story, which explains how Bad Bunny’s “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” isn’t just a love letter to Puerto Rico, but a history of the island as well. Curious about the current state of Latin music? We put together a roundtable of hitmakers and asked them to weigh in.

The De Los team also proved to be ambitious during our sophomore year, undertaking three separate packages: a deep dive into the many ways in which música Mexicana has influenced Southern California culture; the De Los 101, a curated list of 101 businesses and organizations we felt represented the best of Latino L.A.; and a retrospective on the impact of Selena Quintanilla’s legacy 30 years after her death.

In addition to our culture coverage, we also supplemented The Times’ great coverage of major news events by reporting on how these effected the Latino community, whether it be the L.A. wildfires or the ongoing ICE raids. We also partnered with the Cultivating Inland Empire Latino Opportunity (CIELO) Fund at the Inland Empire Community Foundation to expand our coverage into the Inland Empire, a relationship that has yielded one of my favorite De Los stories to date — a feature on Las Valentinas del Valle de Coachella, a group of middle and elementary schoolers who are keeping the traditional Mexican sport of escaramuza alive.

Advertisement

Alicia Ramirez on her horse in the ring at Rancho Zamorez in Coachella, Calif., on Feb. 16. (Jill Connelly / For De Los)

Beyond our reporting, the last 12 months saw us be more in community with our audience. We were at South by Southwest in March for our second annual music showcase. A month later, we were at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books with two days of programming at the De Los Stage in association with L.A. Times en Español. Last summer, we co-presented a free concert with Grand Performances headlined by Daymé Arocena, and we’ll be back again on Aug. 2 with Adrian Quesada and his “Boleros Psicodélicos” — you can RSVP here. We’re also planning something special for Día de Muertos, so stay tuned for more details.

Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber .

Advertisement

None of this would have been possible without your continued support. The De Los team is heartened every time one of you stops by our live events, or shares one of our stories or Instagram videos with your friends.

Thank you and here’s to Year 3!

Comic: In the shadows, life goes on

(Julio Salgado/For De Los)

(Julio Salgado/For De Los)

Advertisement

Julio Salgado is a visual artist based in Long Beach. His work has been displayed at the Oakland Museum, SFMOMA, and Smithsonian American Art Museum. (@juliosalgado83)

Advertisement

Stories we read this week that we think you should read

Two Camp Mystic counselors from Mexico describe managing campers through the Texas floods

Silvana Garza Valdez and María Paula Zárate, 19-year-old camp counselors from Mexico, recalled the events during the deadly disaster that killed more than 100 people, including 27 campers and counselors, in an interview with NMás on Saturday.

Amid ongoing ICE raids, the Chicxs Rockerxs summer camp moves to protect community

Based in Southeast Los Angeles, the rock ‘n’ roll camp has gone online this year out of safety concerns for campers and their families.

Commentary: The “Love Island USA” scandal highlights how prevalent racist language is among Latinos

Contestants Yulissa Escobar and Cierra Ortega were removed from “Love Island USA” for past use of racial slurs.

Advertisement

“Dora the Explorer” turns 25 this year. Her legacy transcends generations.

The beloved bilingual kids show celebrates its anniversary with a new live-action film, “Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado.”

Journalist Mario Guevara is still in ICE detention despite being granted bond

Journalist Mario Guevara has released a statement from an ICE detention facility. He was arrested during a “No Kings” protest in metro Atlanta in June and has been in ICE custody since.

Commentary: Pixar’s “Elio” is not a political movie, but it arrives at a political time

“It’s not a stretch to think that the premise of a Latino kid alienated for who he is and who believes that he won’t ever feel fully accepted in the place he calls home could speak to millions of Latino children across this country,” writes contributor Carlos Aguilar.

Advertisement

Manuel Masalva of “Narcos: Mexico” “reborn” after 105 days in hospital

Actor Manuel Masalva shared his first public message in an Instagram post Monday after spending 105 days at a Dubai hospital following a severe bacterial infection.

Heavily armed immigration agents descend on L.A.’s MacArthur Park

They came with horses and armored vehicles, carrying rifles and in tactical gear in the middle of what is the heart of immigrant Los Angeles. But there were few of their supposed targets to be found Monday — immigrants without documentation.

Immigration raid at cannabis farm leads to violence in Camarillo as hundreds protest

Protesters blocked the roads in and out of one of the farms, and at one point federal agents drove their vehicles through the fields.

Advertisement

Cal State L.A. allows online classes, excused absences as students express fear amid ICE raids

In a letter to faculty, the university provost said that after hearing from students “scared to take public transit and fearful of driving to campus,” leaders reiterated policies that also allow professors to provide excused absences and alternative makeup work arrangements for concerned students.

Federal arrests in L.A. approach 2,800 since raids began, DHS says

Arrests continue to mount in the aggressive federal operation that began more than a month ago to track down and detain undocumented immigrants in Los Angeles, according to Homeland Security figures released Tuesday.

Honduran home cook sells internet-viral burritos for the workers of L.A.

The cooking videos of Maria Sanchez — also known as “Maria la de los Burritos” — went viral, and her business selling burritos from the trunk of her car took off.

