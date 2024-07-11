Latinx Files: De Los turns 1

This week marks the first anniversary of De Los , an initiative launched by the Los Angeles Times focused on telling Latinx stories in an effort to better reflect the city, region, state and country in which we live.

As the section’s editorial director, if forced to pick one thing that encapsulates what the last year has been like, it would be this Instagram post uploaded after the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. It features drag star Valentina, actor Helen Mirren and poet Yesika Salgado posing outside the green room of the Latinidad stage. This unlikely trio was brought together by the programming at said stage, which hosted two days of bilingual panels inspired by the coverage of the De Los team and our L.A. Times en Español colleagues. Valentina, whom we profiled in August 2023 , and Salgado, who served as inaugural guest editor for our poetry series, were there for a discussion challenging the myth of the Latinx monolith. Mirren was present in support of her husband, Taylor Hackford, the director of “Blood In Blood Out,” who attended to promote a book by the same title about the making of the East L.A. cult classic.

Not pictured are the hundreds of people who attended both panels.

I love that Instagram post because I believe it highlights what we are trying to do at De Los, which is to document as many of our experiences as possible and foster a sense of community. I say that last part knowing fully well that “community” gets thrown out a lot when talking about Latinxs. It’s become an imperfect shorthand for a group of 65 million people with ill-defined ties , a concept that is aspirational at best and a fabrication meant to sell us things at worst — of these two, I choose to buy into the former.

The last year hasn’t been easy. In January, we lost core team members instrumental in building De Los in layoffs that affected the entire newsroom. Despite the heartbreak, the last 12 months have been rewarding. In that time, we published hundreds of stories that examine what it means to be a Latinx living in the United States. We’ve reported on our evolving relationship with religion and with the Spanish language . We’ve chronicled Latin music’s ongoing move to the center of the mainstream and the young U.S.-born artists who are making that reality happen . We’ve written about our histories , our hobbies , our growing diversity and our economic anxieties .

We’ve also aimed to be as collaborative as possible. We’ve partnered with youth organizations like Boyle Heights Beat and Las Fotos Project , and with young journalists at Cal State Long Beach and Cal State L.A. to get a more youthful perspective on Latinidad. Our social media game has been on point thanks in part to a handful of contributors who have helped us share a bigger slice of Latinx L.A.

Beyond our coverage, the De Los team has been out and about. In November, we commissioned a community altar for Hollywood Forever Cemetery’s annual Día y Noche de Muertos event where attendees could leave a message for a loved one who has died. In March, we organized a showcase at the South by Southwest Music Festival in Austin, Texas, that featured a slew of Latin music acts you’ll surely be hearing about in the coming years. On July 20, we’ll be co-presenting a free concert with Grand Performances in downtown L.A. headlined by Afro Cuban visionary Daymé Arocena, with DJ Wyldeflower and special guest Pan Dulce featuring Alan Lightner. ( You can RSVP here . Come say hello.)

If it seems like De Los is trying to do the most, it’s because we are. Our small but mighty team is driven by a sense of urgency to paint as detailed a picture of who we are as possible because there’s still so much ground to cover. We also subscribe to the idea that you have to actively meet your audience where they are, whether it be out in the real world or on social media platforms.

None of this work would have been possible without the continued support of readers like you. If you’ve read and shared a De Los story or an Instagram post, thank you. If you’ve come out to one of our events, thank you. If you like what we’ve done so far, I encourage you to become an L.A. Times subscriber if you’re not one already.

Here’s to year two of De Los.

— Fidel Martinez

