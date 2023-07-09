Advertisement
Comic: How a haircut became a Mexican government scapegoat

Title that reads "The cool trendy hairstyle PP"
(Mir Rosales / For De Los )
By Mir Rosales
“The cool trendy hairstyle PP” is a comic that explores the influence of corridos tumbados, a subgenre of Mexican regional music made popular by the artist Peso Pluma, whose haircut started a trend among the youth, and the Mexican government’s agenda of blaming the hairstyle and corridos for the violence in Mexico, instead of acknowledging the militarization of the country after years of constant war.

Mir Rosales is an animator, visual artist and designer from Mexico City. She is an experimental animation MFA candidate at the California Institute of the Arts through a Fulbright grant and works as an assistant in the film and video department.

Radio: That was PP's latest hit. Did you know some schools in Mexico are banning his viral haircut?
The cool trendy hairstyle PP. "So, are you excited to see your primos later?"
I need the Peso Pluma haircut ma!!! "omg chamaco sit down. ..."
Hola can I please por favor get the ... PP haircut?
Si hay corte Peso Pluma $20
I wasn't sure if I should allow him to get that hairstyle. I heard on the radio that it promotes violence in Mexico.
The government blaming kids and the culture instead of admitting structural violence.
Of course ... it's easier to blame corridos and corridos tumbados ...
And whose everyday reality is visibilizing ...

Are you an artist interested in contributing to De Los? We need your help telling stories about Latinidad through comics. We are accepting pitches that answer the question, “What does this say about Latinidad?” Email our art director at martina.ibanezbaldor@latimes.com.

