Comic: How a haircut became a Mexican government scapegoat

“The cool trendy hairstyle PP” is a comic that explores the influence of corridos tumbados, a subgenre of Mexican regional music made popular by the artist Peso Pluma, whose haircut started a trend among the youth, and the Mexican government’s agenda of blaming the hairstyle and corridos for the violence in Mexico, instead of acknowledging the militarization of the country after years of constant war.

Mir Rosales is an animator, visual artist and designer from Mexico City. She is an experimental animation MFA candidate at the California Institute of the Arts through a Fulbright grant and works as an assistant in the film and video department.

