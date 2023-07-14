Readers share their favorite rock en español songs



panish rock has always been central to Latino communities. The genre has signified resistance against societal norms.

At De Los, we hope to engage community voices in our work. We asked our Instagram followers to share their favorite rock en español songs. Here is what they had to say:

Caifanes — ‘La negra tomasa’

This song was originally written in 1937 by Cuban composer Guillermo Rodríguez Fiffe, and it often goes by the name “Bilongo.” It has been covered and remixed by such artists as Cuban guitarist and singer Compay Segundo , Puerto Rican salsa singer Ismael Rivera and Cameroon-born American multi-instrumentalist Richard Bona .

The song is based on a true story of an Afro-Cubana, born to an enslaved mother, who inherited land from the slave owners. She shares her piece of land with the humble village folk.

Although Spanish rock was largely stigmatized in the late 1980s in Mexico, this song was well received regionally and internationally.



Café Tacvba — ‘Como te extraño mi amor’

Originally composed and sung by Argentinian artist Leo Dan in 1964, the ballad implores the return of a lover. Café Tacvba, a Mexican rock band from the state of Mexico, covered the song on its third album, “Avalancha de éxitos,” in 1996.

Enanitos Verdes — ‘Tu cárcel’

Do the lyrics “Pero recuerda, nadie es perfecto y tú lo verás” sound familiar?

Many of our favorite Spanish rock songs are covers from previous music eras. “Tu Cárcel” is an original song by Los Bukis released in 1987.

Argentinian rock band Enanitos Verdes released a cover of the song in 2004 on its album “En vivo.”

Maldita Vecindad — ‘Kumbala’

With a mix of ska, jazz and flamenco rhythms, Maldita Vecindad, a band from Mexico City, created a hit.

Maná — ‘Me vale’

“¡Echale vampiro!”

Sung by Maná drummer and songwriter Alex González, the international superstars gave fans a reason to sing “Porque me vale vale vale, me vale todo” at the top of their lungs.



Caifanes — ‘Perdí mi ojo de venado’

“Hazme una limpia por favor, amor.”

“Quema mi ramo por favor, amor,” “Perdí mi vida en un rosario.”

It’s lyrics like those that keep this song on repeat for many fans.

Extremoduro — ‘Decidí’

Singer Roberto Iniesta’s rough and raspy voice makes this genre song a go-to for many fans. Guitar solos and forceful delivery on lyrics like, “Hoy lloré. Se me habrá metido un poco de arena” leave listeners yearning for more.

Caifanes — ‘Mátenme porque me muero’

This is the ultimate love song for many Spanish rock fans. With lyrics of wanting to be buried with sweets so their lover can find them and giving them a thousand stars instead of flowers, it’s easy to see why. Is there anything more Spanish rock than someone singing, “Kill me because I am dying”?

Ritchie Valens — ‘La Bamba’

This iconic song by trailblazing rock ’n’ roll star Ritchie Valens is a huge staple in Mexican American music. Ritchie incorporated the son jarocho musical style of veracruzano, which incorporates Spanish, Indigenous and African elements, for his biggest hit. This song is considered one of the greatest ever by Rolling Stone magazine .

La Union — ‘Lobo-hombre en París’

La Union was formed in Spain, and the song “Lobo-Hombre en Paris” became its biggest hit in 1984. The song is about a man named Denis who turns into a werewolf after meeting a woman at night.

Maná — ‘Oye mi amor’

This song is considered one of Maná’s biggest hits, with singer Fher Olvera delivering his quintessential sound that would go on to become one of the most recognizable voices in the Spanish rock genre.

Maldita Vecindad — ‘Pachuco’

Fast, upbeat and catchy, this song symbolizes the journey’s genre across generations.