Families reunited after decades at event in Long Beach

After many sleepless nights filled with a mix of anxiety and hope, 15 Mexican nationals in their 60s to 90s landed at Los Angeles International Airport for a visit with loved ones they had not seen in decades.

The emotional reunion took place thanks to two groups from different sides of the border working together. Club Migrante Chinelos de Morelos from New York City and Zacatepec la Fuerza Somos Todos from Morelos, Mexico, spearheaded the initiative to bring families separated by immigration policies back together.

The families will spend 30 days together in their individual homes, said Aurora Morales Gil, president of Club Migrante Chinelos de Morelos. The visitors have been given a visa that allows them to travel to the United States for the next 10 years.

About 70 relatives came from as far as Perris and Riverside to El Paisa Restaurant in Long Beach where they would finally see their loves ones in person. Two large vans picked up the 15 elderly men and women at LAX and drove them down the 405 Freeway to where the excited crowd waited with flowers, balloons and a homemade welcome sign.

With his brother Hilario Moran, 48, of Los Angeles, looking on, left, Pedro Tovar, 52, of Santa Monica, hugs his mother Felicitas Ramos, 78, of Ayala, Morelos, Mexico, whom he has not seen in 32 years, during a family reunification event at El Paisa Restaurant in Long Beach on Friday, July 21. (Raul Roa / De Los)

“I had a lot of hope that one day I would see them and be with them,” said 90-year-old Ignacio Mendoza of Zacatepec, Morelos, Mexico, referring to his family in the United States. “Thanks to God I am here now.”

The Mendozas had not seen each other in person for 34 years.

Beatriz Ortega, 63, from Zacatepec, with tears in her eyes said, “So many years without seeing her. She left very young and now is a complete woman, very good worker,” referring to her 40-year-old daughter, Nadia Ortega of West Covina. The younger Ortega, who has two daughters age 17 and 14 who also have never met their grandmother, said she came to the United States 19 years ago and had not seen her mother since. “I can’t believe it. I see her and feel it is still a dream,” Nadia Ortega said.

As her daughters Nelly Trejo, 17, behind left, and Camila Trejo, 14, behind right, look on, Nadia Ortega, left, holds hands and talks with her mother Beatriz Ortega, 63, whom she has not seen in 18 years. (Raul Roa / De Los)

“Please make sure you take them places, don’t leave them at home,” Morales said as she spoke to the families before the relatives arrived. “Take them places so they can enjoy themselves. It is only a short time they will be with you, so please take advantage of that.”

Ernesto Beltran, 37, from Fullerton, had not seen his mother for 17 years.

“I’m very happy. My plans were to go see my mother one day, but this group made it easier and faster,” Beltran said, referring to Club Migrante Chinelos de Morelos.

After a few minutes of hugs, kisses and tears, Beltran’s mother, Lucia Rodriguez Adrian, 63, of Ayala, Morelos, Mexico, said: “I feel like the happiest woman in the world. I felt it would be impossible to see my children, it had been a long time since I saw them. I was afraid I would die without seeing them again.”

Filled with emotions, 63-year-old Lucia Rodriguez Adrian walks toward her adult children, whom she has not seen in 20 and 17 years, during a family reunification event. (Raul Roa / De Los)

Rodriguez’s daughter Maria del Carmen Hernandez Rodriguez said she could not sleep at night. “I’m very happy. I could not sleep thinking I was going to see my mother today,” Hernandez said. “It’s been 20 years since I saw her and today it came true thanks to God and to the group who made this a reality for me and my brother.”

Jose Alberto Sanchez, 43, from Riverside, expressed similar feelings of nerves and happiness. “I was nervous, but now I am fine because I have my mother here, thanks to God,” Sanchez said.

Suzett Mendoza, 27, had never met her grandmother. Her father, Alberto Martinez, had not seen his mother in 34 years.

“I think this is a blessing to be given the opportunity to meet my grandmother. I have daughters myself and they are lucky to have their grandparents.” Mendoza said.

After 34 years of not seeing his mother, and with tears of joy in his eyes, Alberto Martinez hugs his mother Irene Hernandez Mejia, 81, of Ayala, Morelos, Mexico. (Raul Roa / De Los)

Morales said that for this program of reunification, all transportation expenses are paid by relatives, municipal and state governments of Morelos, Mexico, and by Club Migrante Chinelos de Morelos. The organization has taken more than 4,000 Mexicans to the United States to be reunited with their families, all of which have returned home after the extended visit.

Ninety-year-old Ignacio Mendoza arrives to meet his son Raul Mendoza whom he has not seen in 34 years, during a family reunification event at El Paisa Restaurant in Long Beach. (Raul Roa / De Los)

Ignacio Mendoza, the 90-year-old from Zacatepec, while showing some photos of his great-grandchildren in Mexico, summed it up by saying, “I feel very happy because I am with my family.”