Comic: Finding solace in my local Latino grocery store

Inspired by my own experiences when I first moved to the U.S., I found great solace and a sense of home in my local Latino grocery store. I wanted to capture the emotions and moments of connection that arise when one discovers a place that evokes a sense of belonging, especially during times of homesickness. This comic celebrates the importance of cultural comfort and the role that local grocery stores can play in creating a sense of home away from home.

(Vanessa Shive / For De Los)

(Vanessa Shive / For De Los)

(Vanessa Shive / For De Los)

Vanessa Shive is an Ecuadorean illustrator and visual artist living in the Bay Area. Her work is “costumbrista” and whimsical. She is captivated by the intricate stories that unfold within everyday scenes, where seemingly mundane moments come alive with the magic of personal histories and collective memories.