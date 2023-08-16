Advertisement
Comic: Finding solace in my local Latino grocery store

An illustration of colorful fruits and vegetables.
Vanessa Shive / For De Los
By Vanessa Shive
Inspired by my own experiences when I first moved to the U.S., I found great solace and a sense of home in my local Latino grocery store. I wanted to capture the emotions and moments of connection that arise when one discovers a place that evokes a sense of belonging, especially during times of homesickness. This comic celebrates the importance of cultural comfort and the role that local grocery stores can play in creating a sense of home away from home.

An illustration of a person in a doorway with the sentence: When I first moved away from home, I was feeling really homesick.
(Vanessa Shive / For De Los)
An illustration of paper-cutout people in a circle, with the sentence: Everything was new and I missed my family and friends.
(Vanessa Shive / For De Los)
A store: Finding solace in places that reminded me of home became crucial. One was the local Latino grocery store.
(Vanessa Shive / For De Los)
An illustration and the words: The colorful produce section,
An illustration of a person among baked goods: the aroma of freshly baked bolillos,
My favorite coffee brand that I used to drink with my grandfather,
and the cashier calling me "Mija" instantly filled me with a sense of belonging.
Standing in line at the checkout, I found myself striking up conversations with customers in Spanish.
There would be days when I didn't speak Spanish at all, so being able to speak in my native language was a relief.
It is a place where warm smiles, familiar music and shared experiences reminded me that home was never too far away.

Vanessa Shive is an Ecuadorean illustrator and visual artist living in the Bay Area. Her work is “costumbrista” and whimsical. She is captivated by the intricate stories that unfold within everyday scenes, where seemingly mundane moments come alive with the magic of personal histories and collective memories.

