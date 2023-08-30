Security member of Fuerza Regida dies after vehicle attack in Veracruz, Mexico

A security member of Mexican banda Fuerza Regida has died after a vehicle he was in was “attacked by firearm” on Tuesday in Veracruz, Mexico, according to the state attorney general’s office.

The incident occurred on the Puebla-Orizaba highway in the state of Veracruz., the office confirmed in a statement on Facebook and X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The band’s lead singer, Jesús Ortiz Paz, identified the victim as Jorge Morales in a caption he posted on Instagram with an image of a white dove and the words “DEP … gracias por todo.”

Fuerza Regida also posted a statement on Instagram stories offering their condolences.

“Queremos mandar nuestras más sinceras condolencias para la familia de nuestra (seguridad) de Mexico el señor morales GRACIAS por todo lo que iso por el equipo SE LE EXTRAÑARÁ,” the statement read.

The state attorney general’s office identified the victim as Jorge “N,” who “lost his life while receiving medical assistance at the Río Blanco Regional Hospital.”

Five people who were traveling in the vehicle are “safe and sound,” the office said, adding that “they belong to the security staff” of Fuerza Regida.

They were traveling from Mexico City to Cancún aboard a 2007-model Suburban vehicle, the office said.

It is unclear where the band members were at the time of the incident.