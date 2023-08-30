Advertisement
De Los

Security member of Fuerza Regida dies after vehicle attack in Veracruz, Mexico

A person in sunglasses and dark clothes sings into a microphone.
Fuerza Regida at BMO Stadium on July 15, 2023.
(Lorena Endara/For De Los)
By Alejandra MolinaStaff Writer 
Share

A security member of Mexican banda Fuerza Regida has died after a vehicle he was in was “attacked by firearm” on Tuesday in Veracruz, Mexico, according to the state attorney general’s office.

The incident occurred on the Puebla-Orizaba highway in the state of Veracruz., the office confirmed in a statement on Facebook and X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Fuerza Regida at BMO Stadium on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Fuerza Regida’s BMO Stadium show was a night of a thousand ‘pedas’

Sky-high heels, gold chains and shots of tequila were just some of the things we saw at the the Fuerza Regida concert.

July 17, 2023

The band’s lead singer, Jesús Ortiz Paz, identified the victim as Jorge Morales in a caption he posted on Instagram with an image of a white dove and the words “DEP … gracias por todo.”

Advertisement

Fuerza Regida also posted a statement on Instagram stories offering their condolences.

“Queremos mandar nuestras más sinceras condolencias para la familia de nuestra (seguridad) de Mexico el señor morales GRACIAS por todo lo que iso por el equipo SE LE EXTRAÑARÁ,” the statement read.

The state attorney general’s office identified the victim as Jorge “N,” who “lost his life while receiving medical assistance at the Río Blanco Regional Hospital.”

Five people who were traveling in the vehicle are “safe and sound,” the office said, adding that “they belong to the security staff” of Fuerza Regida.

Fuerza Regida at BMO Stadium on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

A night of music, drunken revelry and a run-in with LAPD mark Fuerza Regida L.A. show

Members of the band, including lead singer JOP were detained by LAPD after their show at BMO Stadium on Sunday morning

July 16, 2023

They were traveling from Mexico City to Cancún aboard a 2007-model Suburban vehicle, the office said.

Advertisement

It is unclear where the band members were at the time of the incident.

De LosLatino Life
Alejandra Molina

Alejandra Molina is a reporter with the Latino Initiatives team at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2023, she was a national reporter for the independent and nonprofit Religion News Service as part of a global religion journalism initiative with the Associated Press and the Conversation. There, she covered Latinos and spirituality. She has worked for newsrooms under the Southern California News Group, covering city, immigration and breaking news beats. She grew up in the L.A. region, including El Monte and Pomona. A graduate of the University of La Verne, she mentors youth journalists at Boyle Heights Beat.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement