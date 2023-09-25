Daniel Castillo, the captain of Downey FC, is heading to Stanford

Daniel Castillo came out of his bedroom with a nervous smile that couldn’t hide his shock. The son of Salvadoran parents approached his mother and told her that he had just received an email informing him that he had been accepted to Stanford University.

The celebration started immediately and his parents’ tears didn’t dampen the hugs and screams of joy. In the email, he was also notified that he would receive a full scholarship to study civil engineering at one of the most prestigious colleges in the country.

He had also been accepted to UC Berkeley and UCLA, his other options if his dreams of attending Stanford didn’t materialize.

Earning a perfect 5.0 grade point average might have seemed like an impossible goal for Castillo, but slowly he started realizing that it was attainable thanks to the support he received from his family, teachers, counselors and the Downey FC soccer team.

“It was a team effort,” said Castillo in an interview with Los Angeles Times en Español.

The sacrifice needed to reach his goal meant many things needed to be left to the side, but he never gave up playing soccer with Downey FC, a team he had joined at age 9. Castillo cited his participation in soccer as a reason he was able to keep his academic goals on track. He graduated with honors this year from Warren High School in Downey.

“I knew if I stayed organized I could do it,” said Castillo. “I think it was the key to everything, it kept me organized and I was able to prioritize my studies without giving up soccer, which is my other passion.”

Castillo maintained an almost military-like schedule that kept him on top of his class work and his athletic achievements. Consistency also played a key part in his success on and off the field.

“When I came back from training I would do homework until 11p.m. or midnight most nights,” said the 18-year-old. “My mom would find me still awake really late doing my work and would tell me to go to sleep, but I was so focused and I knew that one day the sacrifice would pay off.”

Castillo’s parents came to the U.S. looking for a better future for themselves and their family.

Daniel Castillo with his parents, Mirna and Saúl. (Sarahi Apaez / LA Times en Español)

“I just wanted to pay them back for all they sacrificed for me and my brothers,” said Castillo. “I didn’t think it was right to be lazy and not aspire for something more like they wanted.”

His parents immigrated separately from El Salvador during the 1990s. His father Saúl emigrated from Jucuapa, while his mother Mirna left from San Miguel on the east coast of El Salvador. They met in the United States and have been married for 26 years.

The Castillos decided that they the best way to ensure their sons’ education was with Saúl being the breadwinner and Mirna being in charge of raising the children.

“It was a structure that worked for us, my older brother was able to go to college and study medicine and now I am in the same situation,” said Daniel. “I am sure my younger brother will also be successful in whatever he decides.”

Saúl Castillo works as a truck driver, a job that regularly would take him out of California and away from his home for weeks on end.

“One of the problems that those of us who emigrate face is that both parents need to work and there is a period in which children need someone present to help in their development,” said Saúl. “We made our decision together and it didn’t help us financially because we would have been better off if my wife had worked, but we made our decision and I can’t ask anything more of my sons.”

Soccer also taught Daniel how to work in teams and learn discipline and creativity. As a central defender, Daniel’s leadership skills were also critical to his success, according to his coach José Jaimes.

Daniel Castillo with his Downey FC coach, José Jaimes, in what would be one of his last training sessions before heading to Stanford. (Alex Jimenez / Los Angeles Times en Español)

“He has been a leader for a long time, he is my captain,” said Jaimes. “He supports his teammates when things aren’t going well and together we have been able to win at all levels, including national. I told him he should continue his soccer career at Stanford.”

Jaimes highlighted the impact Castillo’s parents have had on his son’s athletic career.

“Compliments to his family, they have always been present at practices and games,” said Jaimes. “ They have always supported him and if we went to nationals they were there.”

This week marks the first day of the fall semester at Stanford for Daniel and the Castillos, who will make the seven-hour drive to Palo Alto with their son.

“I’m a little nervous, pero I’ll do my best,” said Daniel.