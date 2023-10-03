Fuerza Regida cancels Tijuana show after alleged threat from cartel

Mexican regional band Fuerza Regida announced it was canceling an upcoming concert in Tijuana early Monday evening, hours after a handwritten banner with an alleged threat from a cartel was found in the border city.

The message, purportedly signed by the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación, warns the popular California band that its Oct. 6 performance at Caliente Stadium would be its last. The banner was discovered early Monday morning, according to news site Punto Norte .

Hours later, Fuerza Regida posted on Instagram that Friday’s show was canceled “for reasons out of their reach.” The same message was shared on label Rancho Humilde’s social media accounts.

Last month, four banners with similar messages and signed by the Jalisco cartel were discovered in Tijuana. These were directed at artist Peso Pluma , whose real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija. Peso Pluma would eventually cancel his Oct. 14 performance at the same venue.

Fuerza Regida and Peso Pluma have been at the forefront of Mexican regional, a broad musical genre that has long been a mainstay in the United States and has exploded in recent years with younger audiences. In recent weeks, Fuerza Regida released a collaboration track with Shakira and Peso Pluma performed at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Part of the success of both acts can be attributed to corridos tumbados, songs that often glorify the narco lifestyle. Fuerza Regida and Peso Pluma have previously praised Joaquín “El Chapo” Gúzman, founder of the Sinaloa drug cartel, in tracks like “TQM” and “Siempre Pendientes,” respectively.

CJNG and the Sinaola cartel are rivals.