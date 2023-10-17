Kali Uchis looks to ‘re-define’ Latinas in music with new Spanish album

Kali Uchis will release her fourth album, “Orquídeas,” on Jan. 12. It will be her second Spanish language album and will include her lead single, “Muñekita,” featuring Dominican dembow singer El Alfa and JT from City Girls.

The Colombian American singer shared a teaser video on her Instagram page with the caption “a despertarse k ya se viene” (Wake up because it’s coming).

The teaser is set in a mossy garden; a remote control navigates through an old TV displaying the words “Kali Uchis Album 4” as Uchis’ sultry vocals play in the background. A language selection appears on the screen and the “Español” option is chosen, prompting the album title, “Orquídeas,” on the screen before revealing Uchis on a moss hill with orchids in her hair and the remote in her hand.

With this new Spanish album, the Grammy-winning singer hopes to “re-define the way we look at Latinas in music,” drawing inspiration from the “timeless, eerie, mystic, striking, graceful and sensual allure of the orchid,” Uchis stated in a press release.

“The orchid is the national flower of Colombia, and we have more species of orchid than anywhere on Earth,” Uchis said, adding that she is “intrigued” and “magnetized” by the flower.

News of the album came a week after Uchis wrapped up her sold-out two-part headlining tour.

Her last LP, “Red Moon in Venus,” became her first top 10 charting album after debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, and features collaborations with Summer Walker, Don Toliver and Omar Apollo. Uchis performed this year at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, and other festivals across the U.S. and South America.

The “telepatía” singer will release an album single on Oct. 20 titled “Te Mata.”