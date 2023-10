Most of us know what Día de Muertos is but are unfamiliar with the history behind the tradition that is now celebrated each year. Being aware of the history is just as important as the festivities. Throughout my process in this project, I have learned more about our ancestors and how the conquista really changed what could have been a different future for us.

Kimberly Trigueros is a Chicana illustrator and mother from Southern California.