Eslabón Armado brings another round of regional Mexican music to the ‘Tonight Show’

Regional Mexican music continues to find a home in America. Eslabón Armado and Gabito Ballesteros performed their latest single, “La Fresa , ” Wednesday night on the “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Eslabón Armado was formed by siblings Pedro Tovar and Brian Tovar, with Damian Pacheco and Ulises González joining the sibling duo not long after. The band began making regional Mexican music in 2017. Since 2020 the Northern California group has released six studio albums.

Eslabón Armado made history with fellow regional Mexican artist Peso Pluma on their collaboration for “Ella Baila Sola” which became the first regional Mexican song to reach the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 list. This year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, Eslabon Armado won hot Latin song of the year for “Ella Baila Sola.”

The group has also been recognized with multiple award nominations including the Billboard Music Awards and the Latin American Music Awards.

