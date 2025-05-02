Fuerza Regida beholds the power of manifestation in new album ‘111XPANTIA’

The members of Fuerza Regida say they manifested their dreams of becoming the hardest-working act in música mexicana . Now, a decade into their career, the multiplatinum corrido stars are marking the milestone with the release of their most spiritually minded album yet, “111XPANTIA.”

Recorded in the band’s hometown of San Bernardino, the 12-track LP — condensed from a total of 40 written songs — dives further into the quintet’s Mexican heritage, encapsulating the group’s hustle, vision and evolution over the course of its long career.

“We put a lot of thought into it, a lot of hours in the studio,” says Jesús Ortiz Paz, a.k.a. JOP, frontman of Fuerza Regida. “Can’t wait to hear what the fans think, there’s something for everyone.”

The band’s ninth studio album, released under Rancho Humilde and Street Mob, marks Fuerza Regida’s return to its original corrido style, in contrast to its last album, 2024’s “ Pero No Te Enamores ,” which explored more electronically geared genres like Jersey club, drill and house music.

Advertisement

“The meaning of this album is to manifest an idea, to think your dreams into reality and to prove something through the power of the mind and the concept of the law of attraction,” said JOP in the press release.

The album title itself, “111XPANTIA,” is made up of two parts: the first is a palindrome, “111,” which some regard as an “angel number,” or a lucky sign; the second is the Nahuatl word for manifestation, “ixpantia.”

(Courtesy Fuerza Regida)

The musicians of Fuerza Regida, who got their start in the business by playing cover songs at local parties in San Bernardino, know a thing or two about the law of attraction. After years spent covering legacy acts like Bobby Pulido and Los Humildes, Fuerza Regida’s 2018 hit single, “Radicamos en South Central,” fueled its momentum in the Latin music industry. In the last three years, four of the group’s albums have graced the Billboard 200 chart.

Although Fuerza Regida is known for its flashy public performances , the band has taken a low-key approach to the rollout of its latest LP, with the exception of the lead single, “Por Esos Ojos.” The love ballad, which JOP sings a capella, was first performed at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year during KidSuper’s runway show . The song later peaked at No. 79 on the Billboard 100.

There were, however, some surprise lead-ups to the release of “111XPANTIA,” including a skywritten message over the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Easter egg hunts across select California malls. Bandleader JOP also went undercover, dressed as an elderly man, to try and sell the new CD for $1 at gas stations in Southern California.

To further celebrate the album’s release, Fuerza Regida will host a special pop-up at the Complex LA storefront (433 N. Fairfax Ave.) from May 2 to 4, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It’s the first Latin band to work with the popular streetwear and media enterprise.

“111XPANTIA” is available on all streaming platforms, CD and vinyl.