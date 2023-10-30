Advertisement
Bésame Mucho Festival expands to Texas

Festivalgoers walk around
Thousands attended the sold-out Bésame Mucho Festival at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
(Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrea FloresStaff Writer 
The L.A.-based Bésame Mucho Festival is expanding to Austin, Texas, for legendary Latino performances at the Circuit of the Americas Stadium on March 2, 2024.

The unique, jam-packed lineup with notable Latino acts will include four main stages for pop, rock and banda performances.

Headliners include Los Tigres del Norte, Banda MS, Caifanes, Gloria Trevi and many more renowned artists.

Los Angeles, CA- RBD performs at BMO stadium on October 18, 2023. Photo by J. Emilio Flores For The LA Times

From telenovela to global sensation: RBD reunites to give fans a night of nostalgia

Fans with red blazers, ties and half-buttoned white dress shirts shuffled into the BMO Stadium to experience the reunification of beloved Mexican telenovela pop group RBD.

Oct. 20, 2023

Mexican-pop band Belanova is set to perform at the Austin festival for the first time since taking a hiatus after its 2018 Viaje Al Centro del Corazón tour with Moenia.

Fans can register now to receive an early access code for pre-sale tickets on sale Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. General tickets will begin the same day at 2 p.m.

The 2024 South by Southwest conference is set to take place the following week in Austin.

The 2023 L.A. Bésame Mucho Festival sold out within 70 minutes of ticket releases for the single-day lineup on Dec. 2, 2023 at Dodger Stadium.

Andrea Flores

Andrea Flores is a reporter with De Los covering the many contours of Latinidad for the Los Angeles Times. She holds both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stanford University. Prior to joining The Times, she was a freelance reporter for LWC Studios and Illinois Public Media. She began her journalism career as a fellow with WTTW Chicago PBS, where she produced nightly segments for “Chicago Tonight.” Originally from Waukegan, Ill., she holds the Midwest near and dear to her heart.

