Bésame Mucho Festival expands to Texas

The L.A.-based Bésame Mucho Festival is expanding to Austin, Texas, for legendary Latino performances at the Circuit of the Americas Stadium on March 2, 2024.

The unique, jam-packed lineup with notable Latino acts will include four main stages for pop, rock and banda performances.

Headliners include Los Tigres del Norte, Banda MS, Caifanes, Gloria Trevi and many more renowned artists.

Mexican-pop band Belanova is set to perform at the Austin festival for the first time since taking a hiatus after its 2018 Viaje Al Centro del Corazón tour with Moenia.

Fans can register now to receive an early access code for pre-sale tickets on sale Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. General tickets will begin the same day at 2 p.m.

The 2024 South by Southwest conference is set to take place the following week in Austin.

The 2023 L.A. Bésame Mucho Festival sold out within 70 minutes of ticket releases for the single-day lineup on Dec. 2, 2023 at Dodger Stadium.