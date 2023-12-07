Selena Gomez takes to social media to defend relationship with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has confirmed her new relationship with record producer Benny Blanco, while also taking shots at her exes.

The 31-year-old singer shared a black-and-white photo on her Instagram stories in which the side of man’s face is visible.

The photo appeared hours after Gomez commented “Facts” on a Dec. 4 post by the Instagram account popfactions, which shared clues about the rumored relationship.

The account also shared a clip of Gomez stating on her HBO program “Selena + Chef” that she had a crush. Though the clip was filmed months prior, Gomez herself jumped in the comments, first using a winking emoji and later “thank you!!!! the happiest I’ve ever been.”

The most telling clue of a looming relationship came from Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, who followed Blanco on Instagram.

In that same post by popfactions, Gomez replied in the comments, defending her six-month-long relationship with Blanco,

“Oh sweetheart. I’ve been in therapy since I was 18,” she wrote, “I know what’s best for me and I will fight till I get what I deserve. I appreciate your misguided input but I’m growing. Don’t feel free to grow with me just know I’m not going to be with a f***boy ever again. Sorry to disappoint.”

Gomez has publicly dated the Weeknd, Nick Jonas, Zedd and Justin Bieber.

Gomez also defended her relationship on various fan accounts that deemed Blanco “unworthy” of the pop star.