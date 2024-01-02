Comic: How our families’ past defines who we are now

The places our families come from influence who we eventually become.

For this comic I reflected and documented the events in my family’s life that have brought me to New York City, the place that has allowed me to pursue my illustration career. My mom’s dream was also to be a cartoonist and commercial illustrator, so she was an obvious subject for my first-ever comic. I just hope she’s OK with how I drew her!

Rene Clairin runs YumaYork.NYC, an illustration and design studio based in Washington Heights, Manhattan.