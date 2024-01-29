Comic: What does it mean to be the American cousin?

My mother once said that in moving from Venezuela, she knew she was giving up the experience of her kids growing up surrounded by family and culture, the way she did. But the last few years have reunited us in ways we couldn’t have imagined. And I’m grateful to get to grow up with mis primos now.

Michelle Perez is a Rhode Island-based illustrator. Raised by Venezuelan immigrants, she grew up across the United States and she grounds her sense of self in the stories of her childhood, and those that inspire her illustrations.