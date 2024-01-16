America Ferrera’s Critics Choice Award speech left the audience in tears

In a speech at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, America Ferrera explained how as a child she yearned for characters who looked like her be seen as full humans.

On Sunday, the actress who played Gloria in Greta Gerwig’s movie “Barbie” received the SeeHer Award at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport. Ferrera’s speech captivated the audience with its inspirational message.

Margot Robbie, Ferrera’s co-star and a producer of “Barbie,” introduced the actor, noting that she is authentic in everything she does. Robbie mentioned some of Ferrera’s previous roles, including “Real Women Have Curves,” “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” and “Ugly Betty.” She also pointed out that Ferrera remains the first and only Latina actress to win an Emmy for lead actress in a comedy.

Once Ferrera stepped onstage, she began her speech by thanking the Critics Choice Assn. Then she spoke about being a first-generation Honduran American who fell in love with TV, film and theater.

“I could feel myself in characters who were strong and complex,” Ferrera said. “But these characters rarely, if ever, looked like me.”

She added, “When I started working over 20 years ago — that seems impossible, I know — but it seemed impossible that anyone could make a career portraying fully dimensional Latina characters, but because of writers, directors, producers and executives who are daring enough to rewrite outdated stories and to challenge deeply entrenched biases, I, and some of my beloved Latina colleagues, have been supremely blessed to bring to life some fierce and fantastic women.”

She cited other Latina actors who are leading the new generation, including her “Barbie” co-star Ariana Greenblatt, Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez.

“To me, this is the best and highest use of storytelling to affirm one another’s full humanity, to uphold the truth that we are all worthy of being seen — Black, brown, Indigenous, Asian, trans, disabled, any body type, any gender,” Ferrera said.

By the end of Ferrera’s speech, Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Brie Larson and Ryan Gosling were seen fighting back tears.