Meet Estevie, the Gen Z cumbia pop star in the making

Donning a blue charro outfit, a then 11-year-old Sarah Silva took to the stage of “La Academia Kids,” a Mexican reality singing competition, to belt out a song with the maturity of someone who had been singing mariachi for a long time — never mind that this was her first venture into the genre.

At the end, she received continuous applause for her rendition of Rubén Fuentes’ “La Bikina” as the judges considered her talents.

“Today, I am looking at a great singer,” judge Lola Cortés told her.

A decade later, Silva has evolved into an artist that’s fusing cumbia and musica Mexicana with pop flair. She’s now Estevie, and she’s ready for this moment.

The evolution of Young Miko Young Miko is preparing for the biggest month of her life. First up is the release of her long-awaited debut album, ‘att.’ Then it’s a set at the Coachella festival.

Estevie arrived to her Times photo shoot at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas, in her trademark vaquera garb — cowboy boots, low-rise denim jeans and a red frilly blouse. It was her second day at the 2024 South by Southwest Music Festival and her schedule was packed — she had three shows in as many days.

Advertisement

Her outfit, she joked, was casual compared with what she planned on wearing later that night (a black leather ensemble, complete with riding chaps, and a purple blouse) for her performance at the nearby Moody Amphitheater, where she would open for one of her idols, Christian Nodal.

The Beaumont, Calif.-born 21-year-old has dedicated much of her life to her craft, learning the ropes during her early teenage years as a singing show contestant before developing a modest following on YouTube with her covers. Although she began recording her own music in 2019, she wouldn’t hit her stride until two years later with the release of “Canela,” a sultry cumbia jam that seduces you with her ethereal vocals and the hypnotic sounds of the accordion. She’s become a sought-after commodity since then, collaborating with the likes of sad sierreño kings Eslabon Armado and DannyLux. In September 2023, Estevie released “Cumbialicious,” a seven-track EP through Nice Life Recording Co. that has earned her praise from fans and critics alike.

“I really do believe in manifesting,” she said, “because everything I’ve put out and everything I’ve said I wanted has come to life — little by little.”

Onstage, Estevie transforms into a seasoned performer with a commanding presence. At SXSW’s closing party, where she hit the stage at 1 a.m., Estevie beckoned the crowd to sing and dance along, even persuading the venue’s grizzly bouncer to abandon his post so he could be part of the action.

At the music festival, her star power shined in double time, so much so that she won the Grulke Prize for Developing U.S. Act — the first Latin artist to be bestowed the honor. Past winners include neo-soul singer Leon Bridges, rock sibling trio Haim and the multifaceted rapper Anderson .Paak.

“Estevie is a creative monster; She’s bringing a vibe to cumbia that really makes you feel like you’re listening to some throwbacks with your family on a Sunday,” said Cuco, who featured on “El Paso,” the lead single off of “Cumbialicious.” The song, about traversing long distances to meet a soulmate by the star in El Paso’s Franklin Mountains, gives big Selena Quintanilla energy.

“I don’t think there’s a comparison because she’s just like this iconic legendary star,” Estevie said, laughing sheepishly at the comparisons.

Still, it’s hard to ignore the parallels.

Like Selena, Estevie started her artistic trajectory at a young age. And like the slain Tejana legend, Estevie is accompanied on her musical journey by her family.

“My mom helps me with my wardrobe, she helps me get my hair ready and everything that has to do with glam,” she said. “My dad helps with all the technical things and business. My brother is my tour manager.”

Advertisement

The family has gathered around when she didn’t have “the strength,” Estevie said. “They’re always there to push me and remind me of my dreams and my goals.”

Even her stage name is a loving nod to her family.

“My dad’s name in English translates to Steve. And then my brother’s name is Steven. And then my middle name is Stephanie. And I always wanted my name to be Stevie,” she said.

“When I was like, what should I change my artist name to? I was like I’m gonna name myself Stevie,” she said with a spark of excitement. “But I added the E because it’s like when Spanish speakers say ‘Sprite,’ It’s like ‘Eh-Sprite.”

And much like Selena never strayed far from her Texas roots, Estevie has not forgotten her Southern California upbringing. Growing up in Southern California, she said, “has everything to do with who I am today as a person and as an artist.”

“I feel like there was always separation between being Mexican and being American,” she said. “So, at times growing up, it was always kind of confusing. Like, what am I, you know, what group do I belong to?”

She felt the pressure in her music, questioning if she had to pick one thing or the other. English or Spanish? Pop or regional Mexicano? Her solution, the one that felt most authentic to her, was incorporating both sides.

“There’s no need to pick what you are,” Estevie said. “Even though I’m in the middle, like I’m not that and I’m not this either. It just feels comfortable being in the middle now, and it feels safe.”

Advertisement

It doesn’t hurt that artists from this side of the border have been among the biggest contributors to musica Mexicana lately.

“I feel like in the last couple of years there hasn’t really been too many like Mexican American artists until recently popping up like Eslabon Armado or DannyLux,” Estevie told The Times. “And it’s cool to see this new wave of young people bringing back what we grew up listening to.”

Estevie’s music-making process involves pulling from a lot of personal experiences, including the love she has for L.A. and Southern California as represented in “Santee,” her love letter to the Fashion District’s Santee Alley.

The infectious track tinged with a spark of humor begins with Estevie giving a shout-out to “La señora Josefina,” who has an unmissable two-for-$5 special.

“Nada de que esе Amazon,” she sings. “Nothing close to Amazon.”

“Nos arrancamos pa’l callejón” — “we’re off to the alley.”

Its music video was filmed in Santee Alley’s vibrant shops, where Estevie dances in a jewelry store and outside clothing stores.

“I feel like a lot of people have been able to identify with that song,” she said. “Even if you haven’t been to the callejones in Los Angeles, I feel like there’s something similar in each city where people go and they have just everything you can imagine.”

It’s not lost on Estevie that she’s entering a genre that, for so long, had men as household names.

“We need more women in this male-dominated genre,” she said. “There’s so many male artists who are amazing, but we are lacking the female part of it and I’m sure there’s gonna be more female artists but I feel like it’d be sick to see that other side of the genre.”

The path Estevie is walking on — whether the concrete sidewalks of Santee Alley or the cobblestone streets of downtown Austin — has been paved by legendary pop stars and musica Mexicana artists. And they’re not far from her mind.

As Estevie posed for her Times photo shoot, one of her team members asked her what music she wanted to vibe out to. Pausing for a moment, she answered: 2000s Britney Spears.

Moments later, she brings up the “Toxic” singer, who, like Estevie, was positioned for fame at a young age, when discussing her influences.

“The 2000s were just amazing,” Estevie said, naming Mariah Carey and Gwen Stefani off the top of her head as pop stars she wanted to emulate. There’s also fellow Southern California native Fergie.

“She’s from Hacienda Heights too,” Estevie said. “So I just feel her energy, you know?”

Her heroes also include Ana Bárbara and Alicia Villarreal, women who added a much-needed touch of femininity to musica Mexicana in the ‘90s and early aughts.

“Their cumbias from the 2000s was what inspired me to do cumbias for myself,” she said. “I really liked the Norteño, Cumbia mix that they had going on. And just like the western look, I draw a lot of inspiration from them.”

Advertisement

DannyLux, el romántico for the TikTok generation In a genre long dominated by men sporting cowboy hats and five o’clock shadows, DannyLux offers fans a softer side to Mexican regional music.

It’s been a consistent grind for Estevie, who even through the “ups and downs” has stayed focused on her own dreams. It’s come with patience — “God’s timing is always perfect,” she said — and consistent work to get better, learn more and grow as an artist.

“I feel like you just have to really love what you do,” she said. “The love has to be bigger than all the troubles. You have to love it so much that that’s what’s pushing you to do it.”

Estevie has kept busy since SXSW. She was recently in the studio Nodal to record a song that’s coming out in the fall. She’s also been opening for Xavi, the 18-year-old regional Mexican singer who became an overnight sensation thanks to his song “La Diabla.” The tour wrapped up on Sunday in San Antonio.

“I love working with other Mexican American artists, and with Xavi it’s just been really great. He and his whole team are all so welcoming and just made me feel really good about being there,” she said.

Next week, Estevie will put out her latest single, “La manera que me ves,” a track that sounds like Lana Del Rey if she ever decided to record a tribal song.

Advertisement

Though she’s come a long way from her days on “La Academia Kids,” Estevie knows there’s plenty of road in front of her.

“I want to become the best version of myself. That’s one of my goals — just always continue to grow.” She pauses to think, a smile growing on her face. “And I want to win a Grammy maybe someday.”