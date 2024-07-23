Selena’s ‘Amor Prohibido’ lives on in chart-topping success

A new charting record reaffirms Selena Quintanilla ’s staying power.

Three decades after the release of Selena’s chart-topping “Amor Prohibido” album, Universal Music Latino has released a remastered 2024 edition on vinyl, which topped the Billboard charts at No. 1 for vinyl albums.

The LP was also released on CD and cassette and ranked No. 5 on the Top Latin albums, No. 4 on Regional Mexican albums and re-entered the charts for top album sales with more than 11,000 copies sold across all configurations.

This is Selena’s second vinyl release since 2020, following “Ones,” a compilation album of her hits, which also peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard vinyl albums chart.

“Amor Prohibido” LP made history in its initial release on March 22, 1994, when it became the first Tejano music album to peak at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart. It remained at the top for 20 consecutive weeks. Her greatest hits include “Amor Prohibido,” “Fotos y Recuerdos,” “El Chico del Apartamento 512,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” and “Si Una Vez.”

Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister, called the news “unimaginable” and “mind blowing” in an Instagram post .

“Just really want to send a special thank you to each of you who continue to listen to our music and who adore and love the Queen aka Selena,” she said.

“Amor Prohibido” was the last album Selena released before her death in 1995. By then, the Grammy-winning star was already working toward her first English-language album, “Dreaming of You,” which was released posthumously in July 1995 and became the first Latino album to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.