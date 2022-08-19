Time to sing along with Jean Smart

Although my experiences in Malibu are akin to the scene in “The Big Lebowski” where an uptight lawman (a.k.a. a f— fascist) throws a coffee mug at the Dude’s head, I’m willing to give it another chance based on this beautifully reported, intricately detailed guide from my colleague Kailyn Brown.

And if one of the locals tells you to get off “their” sand and leave their nice quiet little beach community, just say, “I’m sorry, I wasn’t listening” and catch a wave. Or go find a michelada. I understand they’re quite refreshing!

I’m Glenn Whipp, awards columnist for the Los Angeles Times, host of the Envelope’s Friday newsletter and guy drinking an IPA-Lada as he’s working his way through this week’s news.

Jean Smart holding on to optimism

Jean Smart just pulled her car over to the side of the road. She needed a moment. Whitney Houston’s soaring power ballad “I Have Nothing” is playing on KOST-FM (“love songs on the Cooooast”), a song that ranks as Smart’s “all-time singalong if you want to cry,” and she had to call and tell me this because a couple of days earlier we had been talking about singing in cars, which she loves to do — always to what’s on the radio, because “then the song catches you by surprise and it’s more intense.”

The day before, it was Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” a rocker about self-confidence that could easily double as an anthem for Deborah Vance, the legendary stand-up comedian Smart plays on “Hacks.” Tomorrow it could be Dusty Springfield’s “I Only Want to Be With You” (“Dusty Springfield always makes me so very happy and definitely inspires a high-decibel singalong”) or maybe Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5" or “Cold Heart,” the Elton John and Dua Lipa mash-up, or anything by Hall & Oates (“oh, my God!”), but right now, it’s Whitney.

“You have to put that on right now, and you have to crank it!” Smart tells me. “And then you have to let me know ... if you don’t cry, you have no heart. I’m sorry.”

Smart and I spoke of many things during a handful of conversations, including her Emmy-winning turn on “Hacks,” and thoughts on kindness and optimism and unexpected gifts from super fan Harry Styles. But the talk — particularly the emoji-filled texts — often returned to songs she loves to sing. There were too many to fit into the story. So for those looking to create a Jean Smart singalong playlist, let me add:

“You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” The Righteous Brothers

“Uptown Funk,” Bruno Mars (“for singing AND dancing while driving ... which I don’t recommend,” Smart says)

“Uptown Girl,” Billy Joel

“24 Hours from Tulsa,” Gene Pitney

Smart calls the Pitney song “very melodramatic and romantic, but never comes on the radio, so hardly counts.” There’s a standing offer to introduce her to the world of Bluetooth and streaming. I’ll keep you posted.

Jean Smart won an Emmy last year for her lead turn on “Hacks.” She might just repeat. (Matthias Clamer / HBO)

Emmys comedy predictions: Can ‘Ted Lasso’ repeat?

Looking at the deep, distinguished slate of comedy series Emmy nominees this year, you might wish that the Television Academy could splinter the category into subsections — best comedy you watch through splayed fingers, occasionally without laughing once through an episode (“Barry”), best comedy in which someone is killed but remains an absolute delight to watch (“Only Murders in the Building”), best workplace comedy about how we fail our teachers and their students (“Abbott Elementary”), best comedy about female friendship and the dangers of violating an NDA (“Hacks”) and best comedy about failure, accountability and compassion (“Ted Lasso”).

They’re all gems. But only one can win when the Emmys are presented Sept. 12. I ran through the main categories in a recent column, offering a few thoughts and predictions. (And, yes, the lovely Ms. Smart better have another speech ready.)

Brett Goldstein and Juno Temple, two of the many Emmy nominees from “Ted Lasso.” (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Rhea Seehorn talks ‘Better Call Saul’ finale

As you no doubt know, I was thrilled when “Better Call Saul” standout Rhea Seehorn finally received a loooooong overdue Emmy nomination for her turn as lawyer-turned-sprinkler systems superstar Kim Wexler. The celebrated series ended Monday, and my colleague Yvonne Villarreal spoke with Seehorn for The Envelope’s podcast to break down the finale and her feelings about this chapter in her life coming to a close.

“I’m scared. I’m sad,” Seehorn says. “Leaving that kind of writing, ugh!”

Anyone who loved the show can empathize a little.

Any parting words for Kim?

“In real life, I am a hopeless romantic. So my parting words for Kim are: Please, please, please, please, please follow your heart, because I want you to.”

Rhea Seehorn, as post-divorce Kim Wexler. (Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)