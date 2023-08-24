How and why ‘Succession’ director Mark Mylod made us care about the Roys
Follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
Hello! It’s Mark Olsen, film writer for The Times and co-host of “The Envelope” podcast.
For this week’s episode, I had the pleasure of speaking with “Succession” director and producer Mark Mylod. If you are familiar with his work, which includes “Shameless,” “Entourage” and “The Menu,” it’s easy to notice a through-line of focus on family and wealth. As Mylod himself shared with me, that is not a coincidence.
In this episode of “The Envelope” podcast, Mylod opens up about why this topic motivates him, takes us behind the scenes of the pivotal “Connor’s Wedding” episode, and shares how he pushed through his comfort zone to take on more creative risks in his career.
“We got under the skin of those characters and, despite ourselves, we found ourselves caring.”
— Mark Mylod on ‘Succession’ characters
Listen now wherever you get your podcasts or on latimes.com, where you can also read the full transcript. We have a new YouTube channel too!
Can't get enough about awards season?
For more, follow us on Twitter at @villarrealy and @IndieFocus, and for a deeper dive into the best new movies, get Mark’s weekly Indie Focus newsletter.
If you’re enjoying this newsletter, please consider subscribing to The Times.
Feedback? We’d love to hear from you. Email us at awards@latimes.com.
From the Oscars to the Emmys.
Get the Envelope newsletter for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes stories from the Envelope podcast and columnist Glenn Whipp’s must-read analysis.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.