How and why ‘Succession’ director Mark Mylod made us care about the Roys

Hello! It’s Mark Olsen, film writer for The Times and co-host of “The Envelope” podcast.

For this week’s episode, I had the pleasure of speaking with “Succession” director and producer Mark Mylod. If you are familiar with his work, which includes “Shameless,” “Entourage” and “The Menu,” it’s easy to notice a through-line of focus on family and wealth. As Mylod himself shared with me, that is not a coincidence.

Advertisement

In this episode of “The Envelope” podcast, Mylod opens up about why this topic motivates him, takes us behind the scenes of the pivotal “Connor’s Wedding” episode, and shares how he pushed through his comfort zone to take on more creative risks in his career.

(Bertie Watson

)

“We got under the skin of those characters and, despite ourselves, we found ourselves caring.” — Mark Mylod on ‘Succession’ characters

Listen now wherever you get your podcasts or on latimes.com , where you can also read the full transcript. We have a new YouTube channel too!