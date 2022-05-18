For ‘Lucy,’ it really did begin and end with love

One of the best sitcoms of all time, “I Love Lucy” premiered in 1951 and through six seasons was nominated for 20 Emmys, taking home the prize for best situation comedy in 1953 and again the following year. The beloved series is still syndicated around the world. Lucie Arnaz, daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, believes the show’s popularity has lasted as long as it has because it’s about unconditional love. “The last 20 years, I have been able to put my finger on why the series has done so well, and yes, of course, it’s hilarious, the structure of the comedy makes you believe that this can actually happen. Then there’s my mother’s and father’s ability to play it straight. But most importantly, at the end of the day, Lucy Ricardo is a little kid who gets into tons of trouble, and someone still says, ‘I love you.’”

Lucille Ball and husband Desi Arnaz play a husband-and -wife team on CBS-TV’s domestic comedy series, “I Love Lucy.” (Bettmann Archive)