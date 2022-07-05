Advertisement
The 9 most surprising, historic and memorable moments from past Emmys

By Daron James
The first Emmy Awards were handed out in 1949 (with tickets going for $5 a pop), honoring the best in Los Angeles area television. The event has expanded exponentially since then to include national programming, prime-time and daytime programming, cable and streaming, and a number of other categories over the decades. Through it all, the televised ceremonies — and their hosts — have been hailed and derided in just about equal measure. Here are nine moments from those evenings over the years that stand out as award-worthy in and of themselves.

  • HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 11,1954: (L-R) CBS program chief Harry Ackerman with "I Love Lucy" co-stars Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz and Vivian Vance pose at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 6th Emmy Awards held at the Hollywood Palladium on February 11, 1954 in Hollywood, California. (TVA/PictureGroup) (Photo by TVA/PictureGroup/Invision for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images)

    1953: ‘I Love Lucy’

    ‘I Love Lucy’ ran for six seasons, winning the best situation comedy Emmy in 1953 and 1954.

  • Harry Belafonte with his Emmy Award in 1960.

    1960: Harry Belafonte

    Harry Belafonte became the first Black person to win an Emmy at the 1960 awards ceremony, for his performance in “The Revlon Revue: Tonight With Belafonte.”

  • Sept. 18, 1978 photo, comedians Harvey Korman, left, and Tim Conway show off three Emmy Awards for the "Carol Burnett Show"

    1978: Tim Conway

    The comic actor’s acceptance speeches were always off-kilter but never off-color.

  • PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Actress Isabel Sanford and actor Sherman Hemsley attend the 33rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 13, 1981 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

    1981: Isabel Sanford

    Isabel Sanford remains the only Black woman to have won the lead actress in a comedy award.

  • Ellen DeGeneres in a outfit spoofing Bjork's swan attire from the Oscars at the 53d Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Show.

    2001: Ellen DeGeneres

    The comedian hosted the 2001 Emmys after 9/11 and terrorism concerns caused two cancellations.

  • Garry Shandling (L) gets a kiss from Brad Garrett at the 55th annual Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium

    2003: Garry Shandling and Brad Garrett

    The two comedians smooched in a parody of the Madonna-Britney Spears kiss that rocked MTV audiences.

  • 58th Emmy Awards— Bob Newhart will be held in a capsule with limited air supply to be sure the show will not go overtime.

    2006: Bob Newhart

    At the 58th Emmy Awards, the comedian was brought onstage in a giant, sealed capsule — with just enough air to last through a three-hour ceremony.

  • LOS ANGELES, CA., September 17, 2017: Elisabeth Moss of 'The Handmaid's Tale' after winning the Outstanding Drama Series award and Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series in the Trophy Room at the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA., Sunday, September 17, 2017. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

    2017: ‘Handmaid’s Tale’

    Although ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ launched four years earlier on Netflix, Hulu’s tale of women forced to produce children for a new ruling class of men better caught the academy’s attention.

  • LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Billy Porter accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for 'Pose' onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

    2019: Billy Porter

    The “Pose” actor made history in 2019 becoming the first openly gay Black man to win the lead actor in a drama Emmy.

